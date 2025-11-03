Life Leave: Why It Matters And How To Make It Work

We all know that life doesn't stick to evenings and weekends. Whether it's a school play at 10 am, a last-minute hospital discharge, or the slow, complicated process of divorce or grief – life happens when it happens. And too often, the working world hasn't made space for that.

Buckles Law is a full-service law firm providing expert legal advice to both individual and commercial clients. With offices across the UK and international reach, we support clients with a broad range of services. Our teams offer a practical approach, keeping focused on protecting our clients’ interests and delivering the best service.

Article Insights

Buckles Law are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Construction & Engineering industries

We all know that life doesn't stick to evenings and weekends. Whether it's a school play at 10 am, a last-minute hospital discharge, or the slow, complicated process of divorce or grief – life happens when it happens. And too often, the working world hasn't made space for that.

But that's beginning to change. A growing number of employers are recognising that their people need more than holiday and sick leave to manage the complex, emotional, and sometimes mundane events of everyday life. Enter life leave – a deliberately broad, flexible form of time off that's built around human reality rather than narrow statutory categories.

It's not a legal requirement. But it is becoming a mark of progressive, people-focused employment. And for businesses thinking seriously about how to offer it, or how to improve what they already have, there's a very real need to get the legal and practical details right.

What is life leave?

At its simplest, life leave is time off granted for events or personal circumstances that fall outside of existing leave entitlements. These might be unexpected, such as a non-emergency family situation or a personal mental health crisis, or they might be entirely predictable – like moving house, attending a child's sports day, or supporting a friend through bereavement. In some cases, it could even mean taking time for a spiritual retreat or attending court proceedings in a private matter.

Unlike statutory sick leave, parental leave, or time off for dependants, life leave is not legally mandated. It is a policy choice made by the employer. One that offers a structured but discretionary mechanism for staff to take time off for what matters most to them.

What makes life leave distinct is that it's not intended as an emergency fallback, nor as a reward for service. It's rooted in trust and realism and recognises that employees are people first, and that their ability to perform depends, in part, on their ability to manage their own lives without fear or guilt.

Why are employers offering it?

There's a clear shift underway in how we think about employee wellbeing. Over the last five years, and particularly since the pandemic, the idea of "work-life balance" has evolved. It's no longer just about finishing on time or being allowed to work from home. It's about being trusted to manage real life within the framework of your job.

But it's still common for employees to feel that they have no option but to use their annual leave to manage something that's not a holiday at all. Or they might just call in sick, not because they're ill, but because they don't know what else to do. That's not good for them, and it's not great for the business either.

Life leave meets this need head-on, by acknowledging the emotional labour and personal logistics that many people (particularly women and carers) have been shouldering in silence for years. Its also reflects a growing understanding that flexibility isn't just nice to have, it's a serious factor when it comes to staff retention, engagement and productivity. A well-thought-out life leave policy can help bring structure to this grey area.

From a commercial point of view, life leave can help reduce unplanned absences and presenteeism. It sends a strong message about culture and values, especially to prospective employees. And when managed carefully, it helps build a workplace where people feel seen and supported, which, in turn, strengthens loyalty and morale.

But it isn't just about sentiment. It's about planning. The reality is that when employers don't make space for life, people will still take the time, often by calling in sick, rescheduling work at short notice, or quietly checking out. A policy that encourages openness and support is far easier to manage than the alternative.

Where does it sit within UK law?

Whilst, life leave isn't a legal right, and there's no statutory entitlement to take a few days off just to deal with something important in your personal life, therearealready some legal frameworks that come close, and it's important to know the difference.

Under the Employment Rights Act 1996, employees have the right to take a "reasonable" amount of unpaid time off to care for dependants during emergencies. But that only applies to unexpected situations involving close family or dependants, such a child being sent home sick, not a planned medical appointment or your best friend's funeral.

There's also unpaid parental leave, which can be taken in blocks for childcare reasons, and the right to request flexible working. Compassionate leave may be offered by employers, but it's not universally defined or guaranteed, except in cases of parental bereavement.

In short, the existing statutory patchwork doesn't cover a lot of the events people face, especially if those events don't involve a legal definition of a "dependant" or "emergency." That's where life leave comes in. It fills the gaps. But since its discretionary, employers offering it need to be careful about how it's structured and communicated.

Reviewing existing policies

Before diving into something new, it's worth taking a good look at what's already in place. Most employers already have some kind of policy that covers compassionate leave, emergency time off, or unpaid absence – whether written down or just "known practice." But are those policies clear? Are they being used the way they were originally intended? Or are people quietly bending the rules to deal with things that don't quite fit?

The truth is you don't always need a brand-new policy. In many cases, it's more about building on what you've got, ironing out any contradictions, updating the language, and bringing it all into line with how your organisation actually works now – but only if it fits into the wider framework of your employment terms. It should complement, not contradict, what's already there.

If you do move forward with a life leave policy, it doesn't need to be long or overly formal. But it does need to cover the basics: what sort of situations it's meant to support, how much time people can ask for, whether it's paid, and how they go about requesting it. You might decide to include a few examples, such as helping a relative after surgery, moving house, going to court for personal matters – not to set limits, but to show people the kind of thing you have in mind.

It's also worth being upfront about how life leave fits in with other types of absence. Will it be recorded separately? Could it affect performance reviews or bonus schemes? Is it something that can sit alongside flexible working? These are the kinds of things people will want to know, and being clear from the outset makes everyone's life easier.

Building a policy

One of the key questions is whether life leave will be offered as a contractual benefit that's formally built into the terms of employment, or whether it remains discretionary. For many organisations, discretion offers more flexibility. But with that comes risk. If some people are granted leave and others aren't, the lack of consistency can quickly turn into tension, or worse, legal trouble.

To manage that, your policy needs to be clear about eligibility, the kinds of situations that qualify, and the process for applying. It should also make clear whether the leave is paid, unpaid, or mixed. You don't need an exhaustive list – in fact, leaving room for manager discretion can be helpful, but a few examples go a long way in setting expectations.

Equally important is tracking. If someone takes life leave, how is it recorded? Does it count towards absence statistics? Will it impact performance reviews or bonuses? These are practical questions employees will ask, and it's worth having the answers ready.

Be Aware of Discrimination Risks

Just because life leave isn't a statutory right doesn't mean it sits outside employment law altogether. If the policy, or how it's applied, disproportionately benefits or disadvantages a particular group, say, women, older workers, or employees with long-term health conditions, then you could run into claims of indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

It's not about avoiding those groups. Quite the opposite, in fact. Many people who stand to benefit from life leave are managing responsibilities that are still unequally shared in society. But the key is making sure the policy is applied fairly and that decisions are justifiable. Keep good records, train your managers, and make sure HR is involved where discretion is being exercised.

And don't forget about privacy. Life leave requests may include sensitive information about health conditions, personal loss, even things like religious observance or gender identity. Under the UK GDPR, such information must be processed lawfully, fairly, and securely, so employers will need make sure their data handling practices are solid, and think carefully about how requests are made, who sees the information, and how it is recorded.

Rolling It Out

Policies don't work unless people know they exist and feel able to use them. That means internal communication matters. Don't just slip the policy into the handbook and hope for the best. Introduce it properly. Explain why you're offering it. Give people examples. Encourage managers to talk about it in team settings.

And crucially, normalise it. Make it something employees feel they can use without worrying they'll be judged or passed over for promotion. Life leave should feel like a practical tool, not a favour they have to earn.

Managers need support too. They're often the ones caught in the middle trying to balance empathy with operational needs. Give them the training and resources they need to handle requests fairly, and help them understand the value this kind of policy can bring.

Embedding the policy

Introducing life leave isn't just a matter of adding a paragraph to the handbook. It needs to be communicated properly, through team meetings, manager briefings, and internal messaging that explains the "why" as well as the "how".

Managers play a crucial role. They are often the first point of contact for leave requests, and they need to feel confident applying the policy fairly and empathetically. That means providing them with clear guidelines, sample scenarios, and HR support when judgment calls are needed.

Culture also matters. If staff feel that asking for life leave is a sign of weakness or disloyalty, they won't use it. But if it's presented as a normal part of working life, then it's far more likely to succeed. That tone has to come from the top.

A better work-life balance

Whilst life leave won't fix cultural issues or compensate for unsustainable workloads, it does send a signal to the workforce – that their employer is one that understands the how complex modern life can be, and that they are willing to build an empathetic working environment that reflects this.

When introduced with foresight and consideration, life leave can reduce stress, improve engagement, and support a more diverse and resilient workforce. But such policies must be clear, legally sound, and work well within an organisation's ongoing operations. They cannot just be pinned to the noticeboard and forgotten about.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.