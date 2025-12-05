Navigating Festivities—an Employer's Guide To Preventing Sexual Harassment

As the office playlists veer towards Mariah and the novelty jumpers are dusted off, this is a timely reminder about the proactive duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, and how that looks in a festive context.

This blog focuses on what reasonable steps look like in December, and how to comply without turning your party into a policy seminar. It comprises a handy checklist to assist with compliance and risk management.

For a deeper dive into background, scope and third-party risk, see our earlier blogs:Employers' positive duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment — a new era beginsandOne year on: are your "reasonable steps" still reasonable?

Your December action plan

Reasonableness is fact-specific, but the direction of travel is clear. Tribunals and the EHRC will look for visible, embedded measures proportionate to your size, risk profile, resources, the nature and frequency of your work-related social events and the steps you take to mitigate foreseeable risks.

Employers should be able to demonstrate the reasonable risk-based steps they have taken. For a seasonal and socially heavy period like December, that translates into actions before, during and after events—a glossy policy that no one has read since last year will no longer cut it.

Clickhereto access your seasonal checklist.

Final word: prevention is cultural, not seasonal

The duty is a year‑round requirement. December is simply a stress test of your culture and systems.

Employers who invest in clear expectations, credible training, confident managers and accessible reporting will not only meet their legal obligations, but also ensure safer, more inclusive celebrations.

