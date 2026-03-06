Employment Essentials: Employment Law Changes 2026 And Beyond

Labour's New Deal for Working People

The Employment Rights Act 2025

Following a long and bumpy journey through Parliament, the Employment Rights Act 2025 received Royal Assent on 18 December 2025, with some last-minute compromises most notably replacing the provisions which would have made unfair dismissal protection a day-one right, with a six-month qualifying period, but also a surprise removal of the statutory cap on unfair dismissal awards.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 is a key pillar of the Government's Plan to Make Work Pay. The scope and significance of the 350-page Act should not be underestimated.

Implementation

Some provisions come into force shortly, notably many of the trade union/industrial action provisions and the doubling of the protective award for failure to collectively consult. However, for many of the Act's provisions, the journey into becoming the law is still underway. Essential detail for many of the provisions is subject to further consultation with several provisions not expected to come into force until sometime in 2027 and perhaps beyond.

On 1 July 2025, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) published a Policy paper, Implementing the Employment Rights Bill: Roadmap, setting out its planned timetable for future consultations and the coming into force of key measures in the ERA 2025 . On 3 February 2026, this was updated in Policy paper: Implementing the Plan to Make Work Pay and Employment Rights Act (further updated 11 February 2026). Key changes include:

Dismissal for failing to agree to Variation of contract measures to take effect in January 2027, delayed from October 2026.

The power to make regulations specifying the steps employers should take to prevent sexual harassment is being brought forward from 2027 to October 2026.

Electronic and workplace balloting put back from April 2026 to "no earlier than August 2026" for statutory trade union ballots and 2027 for recognition and derecognition ballots.

See our Key Provisions Implementation Quick Chart below.

Beyond the Employment Rights Bill

In addition to the plethora of changes coming in under the ERA 2025 , more reforms are under Government consideration, including:

Mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reports : On 18 March 2025, a consultation on the proposed mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting provisions to be included in the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill was published – see below.

: On 18 March 2025, a consultation on the proposed mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting provisions to be included in the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill was published – see below. A 'right to switch off' Code of Practice : In March 2025, the Government confirmed this was now shelved.

: In March 2025, the Government confirmed this was now shelved. Reviews of the parental/carers leave systems : On 1 July 2025, the Government launched a comprehensive review of all parental leave and pay rights, which will run for 18 months before suggesting further changes to law and policy – see below.

: On 1 July 2025, the Government launched a comprehensive review of all parental leave and pay rights, which will run for 18 months before suggesting further changes to law and policy – see below. A move towards a simpler two-part framework for employment status : worker or self-employed: The Government has stated that an employment status consultation would be published "by the end of this [2025] year" though noting published to date.

: worker or self-employed: The Government has stated that an employment status consultation would be published "by the end of this [2025] year" though noting published to date. A review of the Whistleblowing Framework: In July 2025, the Government published the outcome the Whistleblowing Law Review commissioned by the previous government. A further consultation on reform of the framework is expected to be launched later this year (2026).

Our employment law tracker

In this tracker, we explore the Employment Rights Act 2025 implementation together with other proposed and recent reforms under the Labour Government, providing a continuous update on what is likely to happen and when, and what this will mean for you as an employer.

