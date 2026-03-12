Signals Show Heightened Stress On Workplace Cultures

Signals point to an erosion in workplace culture

Why civility, retaliation fears and imminent threats reveal the cultural risks compliance must address in 2026

The health of workplace culture is often measured by how employees choose to raise concerns and whether they trust their organization enough to do so. The NAVEX 2025 Whistleblowing and Incident Management Benchmark Report and the companion Regional Report reveal that reports tied to Workplace Civility, namely behaviors that may not meet the threshold of harassment or discrimination but nonetheless corrode workplace culture, remain a major share of global reporting. At the same time, reports of Imminent Threat to a Person, Animals or Property have increased, underscoring rising tensions inside organizations.

As 2026 approaches, compliance and HR leaders face an urgent question: how to ensure employees feel safe reporting misconduct without fear of retaliation, while also addressing the cultural stressors that are producing both workplace civility concerns and reports of imminent threats.

The global rise of workplace civility concerns – a regional story

Workplace Civility encompasses reports of abusive or disrespectful behavior connected to work that don't constitute harassment or discrimination under legal definitions. Think of it as the daily erosion of respect, like bullying without protected-class implications, chronic undermining of colleagues or patterns of belittling behavior that poison team dynamics.

Globally, Workplace Civility represents the largest Risk Type. The 2025 NAVEX Whistleblowing & Incident Management Benchmark shows it accounted for a median 17.7% of reports in 2024, up from 15.8% in 2021. Though slightly down from 2023's peak (18.2%), the multi-year trend demonstrates employees are willing to call out behaviors that undermine respect and collegiality.

The regional data is even more telling. The 2025 Regional Benchmark Report found that Workplace Civility reports increased (by frequency) in every region except North America between 2023 and 2024. Europe, APAC and South America all saw stronger growth in this category, suggesting that outside of North America, maturing reporting cultures are surfacing a wider array of workplace issues once considered only "HR matters" rather than compliance issues.

The regional divergence is particularly significant. The increases in Europe, APAC and South America suggest maturing reporting cultures where employees increasingly recognize that these "soft" cultural issues warrant formal complaints.

This is significant as organizations expand globally, the data shows that employees in Europe, APAC and South America are reaching a cultural inflection point, treating civility and respect as matters of ethics and compliance and not just interpersonal disputes. That shift signals a maturation of reporting systems beyond North America.

Why Workplace Civility matters more than organizations think

Too many organizations dismiss Workplace Conduct issues, the category encompassing Workplace Civility, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, as "not a compliance issue". The data demolishes this misconception.

Workplace Conduct (reports concerning employee relations or misconduct) dominates reporting worldwide. Global NAVEX data shows that in 2024, 54% of all reports submitted through whistleblowing and incident management systems related to Workplace Conduct. The regional picture reinforces this trend. Looking at the median reporting levels originated in each region, at least half of all reports involved Workplace Conduct. In 2024, the median share was 50% in APAC, 66.7% in South America and 57.9% in Europe.

Civility issues serve as an early warning system for cultural erosion. They highlight the "everyday frictions", including rudeness, disrespect or verbal abuse, left unchecked can escalate into formal harassment or discrimination cases.

The substantiation data becomes even more interesting when examining company ownership. Private organizations across all regions showed higher substantiation rates than public companies. In Europe, private companies substantiated 50% of reports versus 45% for public companies. APAC showed the same pattern – 50% private, 47% public. In South America, the gap was even more pronounced, with 67% of private company reports substantiated compared with just 43% in public firms.

This suggests privately held organizations either experience more straightforward misconduct or invest more thoroughly in investigations. Regardless, the message is clear. When organizations take misconduct seriously enough to investigate properly, they consistently find problems.

When workplace civility breaks down, broader compliance suffers. Employees who experience or witness chronic disrespect become less likely to speak up about other misconduct. The connection between day-to-day cultural toxicity and major compliance failures is well-documented and it shows that when people don't feel psychologically safe, they stay silent about fraud, safety violations and ethical breaches.

The retaliation paradox – regional disparities reveal investigation gaps

If civility concerns mark the early tremors of workplace stress, retaliation reports represent the fault line. While relatively small in number, the median rate of retaliation reporting has steadily increased from 2.43% in 2021 to 2.84% in 2023 and 3.08% in 2024. Retaliation carries an outsized cultural risk. According to the NAVEX Whistleblowing & Incident Management Benchmark Report, when employees believe retaliation is likely, they may stop reporting altogether.

The problem is two-fold. First, retaliation reports have shown a consistently low Substantiation Rate over several years, with only 18% being substantiated globally in 2024. Second, regional disparities compound the issue. Retaliation cases for organizations in Europe are substantiated 32% of the time, nearly double the rate in North America (17%), according to data from the regional benchmark report. APAC has a substantiation rate of 28%. This suggests both investigative rigor and cultural perceptions of retaliation differ dramatically across regions.

The Case Closure Time data adds another dimension to this concern. Globally, the median Case Closure Time for Retaliation cases increased from 28 days in 2023 to 32 days in 2024.

For compliance leaders, the challenge isn't just preventing actual retaliation but also addressing the fear of retaliation. Both real and imagined consequences matter. For younger generations entering the workforce in 2026, this gap between real and feared retaliation will matter even more. Gen Z employees, in particular, are both more vocal about fairness and less tolerant of opaque processes. They expect transparency, accountability and authenticity from their employers. If organizations cannot convincingly show that retaliation is rare, taken seriously and promptly addressed, younger workers may either remain silent about misconduct or exit the organization altogether.

Understanding fear versus reality across cultures in the context of retaliation

Anonymous reporting rates among employees are consistently higher outside North America, though they vary depending on whether measured by headquarters or report origination. In Europe, a median 65% of employee reports were anonymous by headquarters in 2024, compared with 50% by report origination. APAC showed 67% by headquarters and 60% by origination. South America registered the highest levels, with 70% by headquarters and 67% by origination. Globally, the median stood at 57%, according to the Regional Benchmark Report.

These patterns reflect cultural attitudes toward authority and workplace hierarchy. Higher anonymity in Europe, APAC and South America suggests greater fear of being identified, whether from concern over retaliation or norms that discourage direct confrontation. Effectively, the rate of anonymity is a proxy measure for fear and trust which means the more people choose anonymous reporting, the less confidence they have that naming themselves won't carry negative consequences.

The follow-up rate to anonymous engagement offers another insight. The global median follow-up rate to anonymous reports fell to 26% in 2024, down from 36% in 2019. Organizations in APAC (33%) and South America (29%) show relatively stronger follow-up with anonymous reporters, while Europe lagged slightly behind those regions at 34%, highlighting regional differences in how organizations sustain communication with those who report anonymously. This suggests organizations in these regions recognize the cultural barriers to named reporting and invest more in sustaining communication with anonymous reporters.

Taken together, the data indicates that outside North America, employees' fears of retaliation, whether real or imagined, manifest in higher reliance on anonymous channels. Compliance programs that proactively engage these reporters, rather than dismiss anonymous reports as less credible, will be better positioned to build trust and encourage reporting in 2026.

The grim reality of imminent threat reports

Perhaps the starkest signal of workplace stress in NAVEX data is the rise in reports of Imminent Threat to a Person, Animals or Property. These reports grew from a median 1.29% of all cases in 2023 to 1.53% in 2024. While still a small share overall, the figure is deeply concerning because these cases can carry life-or-death implications and because they are substantiated at an extraordinary 90% rate.

That level of confirmation underscores two things. First, employees do not raise "imminent threat" concerns casually. They are almost always grounded in real, observable danger. Second, the rise reflects more than just isolated incidents. It signals escalating stress, conflict and instability inside workplaces.

When unresolved civility issues, harassment or interpersonal tensions are left unaddressed, they can spiral into situations where employees fear actual harm. In this sense, imminent threat reports are not just about security or safety. They are a cultural indicator that trust has broken down, tensions have gone unmanaged, and the workplace no longer feels safe either physically or psychologically.

For compliance leaders, this means imminent threat cases must be treated as both a safety risk and a culture signal. Programs should coordinate closely with HR, security and employee wellness functions not only to respond swiftly to immediate dangers but also to identify and address the underlying workplace stressors driving these reports.

How compliance can lead in 2026

Taken together, the data tells a story of workplaces under strain. Employees are raising concerns about civility and more often feel on edge, as shown by the rise of imminent threat cases. Yet, fears of retaliation still suppress reporting, particularly in regions where substantiation lags.

To address these challenges, compliance programs should:

Elevate Workplace Civility as a strategic compliance priority . Treat Workplace Civility reports as a frontline compliance issue. Train managers that disrespectful behavior isn't just unpleasant. It's a compliance risk that erodes the psychological safety required for effective reporting. Track Workplace Civility reports by department and manager to identify toxic areas requiring intervention, investigate consistently and use findings to inform action plans.

. Treat Workplace Civility reports as a frontline compliance issue. Train managers that disrespectful behavior isn't just unpleasant. It's a compliance risk that erodes the psychological safety required for effective reporting. Track Workplace Civility reports by department and manager to identify toxic areas requiring intervention, investigate consistently and use findings to inform action plans. Reinforce anti-retaliation protections . Make policies visible, enforce them consistently and communicate outcomes. Transparency is key to reducing perceived retaliation and giving employees confidence that raising concerns will not backfire.

. Make policies visible, enforce them consistently and communicate outcomes. Transparency is key to reducing perceived retaliation and giving employees confidence that raising concerns will not backfire. Adapt to regional maturity . Recognize that reporting cultures vary across Europe, APAC, North America and South America. In these regions, civility reports are increasing as employees test the system and gauge whether their concerns will be taken seriously. Compliance should tailor messaging and follow-up engagement to local expectations, ensuring employees feel heard regardless of whether they report anonymously or openly.

. Recognize that reporting cultures vary across Europe, APAC, North America and South America. In these regions, civility reports are increasing as employees test the system and gauge whether their concerns will be taken seriously. Compliance should tailor messaging and follow-up engagement to local expectations, ensuring employees feel heard regardless of whether they report anonymously or openly. Integrate imminent threat protocols . With substantiation so high, organizations should establish rapid response teams that bridge compliance, HR and safety/security.

. With substantiation so high, organizations should establish rapid response teams that bridge compliance, HR and safety/security. Track all intake methods holistically . Employees use multiple channels in significant proportions. For example, in Europe 12% of reports came through phone in 2024, 56% web and 32% other channels. APAC showed 7% phone, 61% web and 32% other tools, South America 17% phone, 63% web and 20% other channels. Each region has distinct preferences, so ensure all channels are resourced and monitored.

. Employees use multiple channels in significant proportions. For example, in Europe 12% of reports came through phone in 2024, 56% web and 32% other channels. APAC showed 7% phone, 61% web and 32% other tools, South America 17% phone, 63% web and 20% other channels. Each region has distinct preferences, so ensure all channels are resourced and monitored. Watch for escalation patterns . The link between civility breakdown and rising imminent threat reports is clear. In 2024, the median-of-medians case data shows employees typically waited eight days between an incident and reporting it. While that's relatively fast, it still leaves time for harm to escalate, highlighting why early action on civility issues is critical to preventing more serious threats.

. The link between civility breakdown and rising imminent threat reports is clear. In 2024, the median-of-medians case data shows employees typically waited eight days between an incident and reporting it. While that's relatively fast, it still leaves time for harm to escalate, highlighting why early action on civility issues is critical to preventing more serious threats. Prioritize timely resolution. In 2024, the global median case closure time was just 21 days, but for reports made to organizations in Europe, APAC and South America it stretched to 69, 56 and 48 days respectively. Long delays not only prolong risk but also undermine employee confidence in the system.

2026 prediction

As 2026 approaches, workplace reporting data shows cultures under heightened stress. Civility concerns are rising globally, imminent threats are climbing and retaliation remains both a real and perceived barrier to trust. Compliance leaders who take these signals seriously by treating civility as compliance, addressing retaliation head-on and building rapid responses to imminent threats will help their organizations move from reactive risk management to proactive culture building.

If 2024 and 2025 represent the "new normal", then 2026 may be the year when employees' willingness to speak up defines whether workplaces grow more resilient or more fractured.

