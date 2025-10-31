October's Future Of Work Round-Up

Welcome to the October edition of the Future of Work Hub newsletter - a snapshot of the latest thinking on the changing world of work.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

AI driven workplace transformation

In this episode, Julia catches up with Cathy Temple, Head of HR, EMEA at Salesforce. They explore HR's evolving role in AI-driven workplace transformation, emphasising the need for trust, transparent communication, human-centric leadership and continuous upskilling to build future-ready organisations.

Rethinking starter jobs

What will the future of work look like if there are fewer starter jobs and middle management positions? Isabel Berwick from the FT explores how economic uncertainty and advancements in AI are shrinking entry-level opportunities, and how organisations are reimagining professional development and leadership pathways in response.

The economics of work and technology

In this lecture, Professor Daniel Susskind explores why fears of automation-driven unemployment have historically been overstated, and highlights how technology not only replaces but also complements human labour, often increasing demand for new, non-automated tasks.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Upskilling

This series of articles by the FT explores how organisations and employees are upskilling amid rapid technological change, covering issues such as AI literacy, Gen Z leadership development and skills-first training for older workers.

Midlife micro-retirement

Dr Joe Coughlin, writing for Forbes, explores how re-thinking career rhythms - through sabbaticals, micro-retirements, and career breaks - could combat burnout and disengagement, reflecting a cultural shift towards more sustainable and fulfilling careers.

Four technologies shaping work

The World Economic Forum's new white paper explores four technologies poised to transform labour markets. Realising the opportunities will require targeted investment, improved technology access in developing markets and inclusive platform design.

Reverse automation

Dr Diane Hamilton, writing for Forbes, considers how reverse automation - the process by which technology creates new human-centred work where machines fall short - is changing how organisations define valuable work.

REPORTS

Our pick of this month's reports:

AI Readiness Index 2025

Cisco's latest AI Readiness Index finds that a small group of companies surveyed, the "Pacesetters", outperform their peers across every measure of AI value. It outlines how these companies are adopting a realistic approach to AI readiness resulting in gains in profitability, productivity and innovation.

Sustainability leadership

This Accenture report finds that CEOs now recognise the critical need to integrate sustainability into core strategy and operations for resilience and growth. This shift in mindset is happening as CEOs face geopolitical shifts, economic pressures and regulatory complexities. The report outlines five actions CEOs can take to drive momentum and build trust for systemic impact.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

Augmenting work with AI

A key theme this month is how technological developments can impact the labour market. So this month we revisit our conversation with Dr Vivienne Ming, who shares thought-provoking insights on how AI can challenge, empower, and ultimately elevate human work in meaningful ways.

