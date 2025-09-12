Beyond Borders - Episode 11: Employment Law In Australia – An Overview (Podcast)

In this episode, we demystify Australia's famously intricate employment landscape, unpacking the interplay between the federal Fair Work Act, state/territory legislation and the 120-plus modern awards that set industry-specific minimum standards. We also explore the distinctive concept of casual employment, the latest regulation of gig-economy "employee-like" workers, 2025 privacy reforms, the nation-leading positive duty to prevent workplace sexual harassment and proposed curbs on non-compete clauses.
