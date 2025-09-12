Beyond Borders - Episode 11: Employment Law In Australia – An Overview (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.

In this episode, we demystify Australia's famously intricate employment landscape, unpacking the interplay between the federal Fair Work Act, state/territory legislation and the 120-plus modern awards that set industry-specific minimum standards. We also explore the distinctive concept of casual employment, the latest regulation of gig-economy "employee-like" workers, 2025 privacy reforms, the nation-leading positive duty to prevent workplace sexual harassment and proposed curbs on non-compete clauses.

