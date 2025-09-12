ARTICLE
12 September 2025

Beyond Borders - Episode 11: Employment Law In Australia – An Overview (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tarun Tawakley and Catherine Leung
In this episode, we demystify Australia's famously intricate employment landscape, unpacking the interplay between the federal Fair Work Act, state/territory legislation and the 120-plus modern awards that set industry-specific minimum standards. We also explore the distinctive concept of casual employment, the latest regulation of gig-economy "employee-like" workers, 2025 privacy reforms, the nation-leading positive duty to prevent workplace sexual harassment and proposed curbs on non-compete clauses.

Authors
Photo of Tarun Tawakley
Tarun Tawakley
Photo of Catherine Leung
Catherine Leung
