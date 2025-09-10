The Cost Of Integrity: Why Victims Still Fear Speaking Out

Baroness Harriet Harman KC was asked to conduct an independent review into inappropriate behaviour at the Bar. The findings of this review found that there was "systemic sexual harassment and bullying" prevalent within the profession.

Barristers are revered and highly respected professionals. Admitting that this profession also has a problem with inappropriate sexual behaviour is not, on the face of it, surprising. However, in reality, highlighting and acknowledging that "decisive action must be taken" is a seismic step forward.

From the articles I have written previously and the work I have carried out to date, such behaviour is generally allowed to carry on unchecked or unrivalled when there is a distinct imbalance of power. This recent report reflects that.

The report suggests that victims were afraid to come forward because to do so would be "career suicide." The legal profession is notoriously hard to break into, positions within it are highly coveted and to potentially risk losing one, through no fault of your own, merely for speaking up, is sometimes deemed a step too far for those who have worked so hard to achieve their role within this prestigious profession.

This 'fear of reprisals' is a common theme that I have noticed. Within professions, it largely appears that there is a fear of losing a position or halting career progression. In this day and age, this seems wholly unfathomable to me. I have written articles around similar issues within the military, police, the third sector, NGO's, entertainment corporations and multinational organisations, all of whom invariably feature integrity as a core value. So I am left asking myself over and over again, how can such behaviour not only occur, but how can victims be left fearful about reporting it?

There will always be nuanced discussions about how to address the issues detailed above. How to tackle certain professions which have different approaches to work, or differing expected standards. Some professions will have differing overriding concerns. Some will be financial, some political, some reputational, many will have interests in all these areas and more, but nevertheless, in my professional opinion, there is no nuance.

No one is above the law, no matter what position they hold, nor how much money they make or generate. Respecting colleagues, irrespective of their position within an organisation, must never be negated or open to interpretation.

An employee who has been harmed, must never be fearful of speaking up, of showing the integrity that has been lacking in a colleague, and no organisation, of any size in any sector, should ever hesitate to take the correct action and support those who they have a duty of care towards.

Addressing the issue of inappropriate sexual behaviour within the workplace does not have to be challenging or arduous. There are a plethora of organisations that can assist with putting all necessary parameters in place to help progressively address the issue and improve the workplace culture.

However, what is crucial to the implementation of such systems is the support and engagement of those that lead the organisation. Research shows that the culture of any organisation is set by those who lead it. As such, to make positive, effective and lasting change within any organisation, it is necessary for those who set the culture to take the uncomplicated steps to change it for the better. Where there are so many tools at their disposal to assist with this, there is no excuse not to do so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.