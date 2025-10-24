ARTICLE
24 October 2025

'Good Jobs' Podcast: The Future Of Zero-Hours Contract

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the "Good Jobs" mini‑series, Managing Associate Emma Grossmith and Senior Associate Emmie Ellison unpack the headline proposals on zero and low‑hours work in Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Emma Grossmith and Emmie Ellison
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Tax and Strategy topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

In this episode of the "Good Jobs" mini‑series, Managing Associate Emma Grossmith and Senior Associate Emmie Ellison unpack the headline proposals on zero and low‑hours work in Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill. They cover the right to request banded hours, reasonable notice for shifts with proportionate compensation for cancellations, and a ban on exclusivity clauses below the lower earnings limit. They also highlight likely key sector impacts, key differences with the rest of the UK, and the expected timeline for detail.

If you're navigating variable hours, workforce planning, or simply want to understand where zero‑hours work is heading, this conversation sets out the way forward. Stay tuned for Episode 3, where we turn to Theme B – pay and benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emma Grossmith
Emma Grossmith
Photo of Emmie Ellison
Emmie Ellison
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More