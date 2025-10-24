'Good Jobs' Podcast: The Future Of Zero-Hours Contract

In this episode of the "Good Jobs" mini‑series, Managing Associate Emma Grossmith and Senior Associate Emmie Ellison unpack the headline proposals on zero and low‑hours work in Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill. They cover the right to request banded hours, reasonable notice for shifts with proportionate compensation for cancellations, and a ban on exclusivity clauses below the lower earnings limit. They also highlight likely key sector impacts, key differences with the rest of the UK, and the expected timeline for detail.

If you're navigating variable hours, workforce planning, or simply want to understand where zero‑hours work is heading, this conversation sets out the way forward. Stay tuned for Episode 3, where we turn to Theme B – pay and benefits.

