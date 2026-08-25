ARTICLE
25 August 2026

The New Reality Of UK Immigration For Employers (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
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Rose discusses critical UK immigration compliance risks that businesses face today, including preparation strategies for Home Office audits and evolving right-to-work requirements. The conversation explores how HR, Legal, and business leaders can work together effectively to navigate these complex regulatory challenges.
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Rose Carey
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In this podcast, Rose speaks to Paul Bennett on the PerchPeek podcast about UK immigration compliance risks for businesses, preparing for a Home Office audit, what changing right-to-work requirements mean for employers and about effective collaboration between HR, Legal and business leaders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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