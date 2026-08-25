The New Reality Of UK Immigration For Employers (Podcast)

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In this podcast, Rose speaks to Paul Bennett on the PerchPeek podcast about UK immigration compliance risks for businesses, preparing for a Home Office audit, what changing right-to-work requirements mean for employers and about effective collaboration between HR, Legal and business leaders.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]