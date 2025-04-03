UK Expands Electronic Travel Authorisation To European Visitors From April 2025

The UK government has announced an important update for European visitors planning travel to the United Kingdom. Effective from 2 April 2025 , European nationals will require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to visiting the UK.

This latest development marks the final phase in the rollout of the ETA scheme, following its successful implementation last year for non-European visitors, including nationals from the USA, Canada, and Australia. To date, nearly 1.1 million travellers have successfully received an ETA, facilitating easier and smoother entry to the UK for short-term visits.

The ETA programme is designed to enhance border security by pre-screening travellers before they arrive, supporting a safer and more efficient immigration process.

Statement from the Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra:

"Securing our borders remains central to the UK government's immigration strategy. By digitising and modernising the immigration system, we're advancing towards fully contactless border entry, providing a seamless travel experience for visitors while strengthening our national security."

ETA Application Process:

The application for an ETA is straightforward and user-friendly, accessible via the official UK ETA mobile application. Most applications are approved automatically within minutes, enabling spontaneous travel plans. Those without smartphone access can apply online through GOV.UK.

Travellers will provide basic biographic and biometric information and answer brief questions regarding their suitability and criminal history. Upon successful completion, the ETA will be digitally linked directly to the traveller's passport.

It is advisable for visitors to apply at least three working days before their intended travel, to accommodate the small proportion of applications that may require additional checks.

Cost and Validity:

An ETA currently costs £10 and permits multiple entries into the UK for stays of up to six months per visit, valid for two years or until the traveller's passport expires, whichever occurs first. It is important to clarify that an ETA is not a visa; rather, it is an electronic authorisation granting permission to travel to the UK.

Industry Cooperation:

The UK government continues to collaborate closely with the travel and transportation sectors—including airlines, maritime services, and rail carriers—to ensure the efficient implementation and adoption of the ETA programme.

