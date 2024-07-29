Evening The Odds - Our New Report

An online conference on key issues relating to gambling and football, including the release from Level's innovative new report 'Evening The Odds'. Each attendee will receive a copy of the report before it is released more widely.

EVENING THE ODDS

An innovative new report by Alastair Campbell

On the 21st and 22nd July 2021, Level hosted a n online lunchtime event focused on key issues relating to gambling and football, including the release of Level's innovative new report 'Evening The Odds'. The report can now be viewed online at level.law/evening-the-odds

ABOUT THIS EVENT

Level partners Alastair Campbell and Dan Harrington, along with top-tier guest speakers including Kendrah Potts (4 New Square), Michael Short (IMG) and Beth French (FIFA), will present two lunchtime sessions covering a number of the latest issues relating to the commercialisation and regulation of gambling in football. The event will also mark the launch of Level's innovative new report into FA betting cases, a copy of which will be provided to each attendee before it is released more widely.

DAY 1

21 July 2021

1.00pm - 2.00pm

Analysis of outcomes in FA betting cases with Alastair Campbell and Kendrah Potts



The first lunchtime session will be led by Alastair Campbell, Level Partner and author of the 'Evening the Odds' report.

Attendees will hear Alastair's unique insights drawn from his empirical analysis of every betting case featured on The FA's website, with a focus on outcomes, average sporting sanctions, and the practical effect of some of the more common aggravating and mitigating factors.

Alastair will also be joined by guest speaker Kendrah Potts of 4 New Square, who will provide key insights into 'inside information' betting offences, following her work on the high-profile Daniel Sturridge and Kieran Trippier cases.

DAY 2

22 July 2021

1.00pm - 2.00pm

The commercialisation and regulation of gambling in football

Led by Level Partner Dan Harrington, the second session will cover:

Sports rights and betting – live streaming and licensing of data

Issues and risks in betting sponsorship agreements

Regulation of advertising and sponsorship by betting and gaming brands; and

Licensing of player IP and data in the betting industry – emerging risks.

Dan will be joined by thought leaders in this space Beth French (FIFA), Benoit Pasquier, and Michael Short.

Beth works in the Commercial Legal division at FIFA advising internal stakeholders on a broad range of issues in relation to FIFA's commercial activities, including marketing, licensing, promotions and sponsorship. Prior to joining FIFA, Beth worked in-house for an international online betting and gaming operator and in private practice as an Associate within the Betting and Gaming group at Wiggin LLP advising on regulatory and commercial matters.

Benoit is a Swiss qualified and registered attorney at law in Zurich (Switzerland) and founder of BP Sports Law. Before founding his law firm in May 2020, he served as General Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for nearly seven years. During his tenure, he developed extensive and specific skills in commercial sports law, disciplinary & ethics proceedings, good governance and sports integrity issues. Before joining the AFC in 2013, Benoît worked at FIFA as Deputy Secretary of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Michael is the Head of Legal for IMG Arena (formerly IMG Gaming). Michael has overseen the development of IMG Arena from its inception in 2012 to where it now sits as a leading global sports betting business. Michael oversees all aspects of the IMG Arena business from the acquisition and sale of rights to third party partnerships and regulatory licensing considerations.

Download:

Evening the Odds - A Report on Gambling and Football | Level

Originally published June 14, 2021

