Can Anything Stop European Private Credit?

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An article authored by Aymen Mahmoud (London), partner and European head of finance, partner Kalish Mullen (Paris), and senior associate William Gibson-Dancer (London) was published in Global Turnaround. The article provides an analysis of the current state of the European private credit market as we progress into the second half of the year.
This article first appeared in the June issue of Global Turnaround. Global Turnaround is the leading source of market intelligence for the restructuring and bankruptcy industry and is read in over 70 countries. To find out more, go to www.globalturnaround.com/
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