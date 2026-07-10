Can Anything Stop European Private Credit?

McDermott Will & Emery partners and senior associates examine the evolving landscape of European private credit markets, offering insights into current trends and market dynamics as the industry navigates through mid-year challenges and opportunities. The analysis draws on expertise from the firm's London and Paris offices to provide a comprehensive view of this rapidly developing sector.

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An article authored by Aymen Mahmoud (London), partner and European head of finance, partner Kalish Mullen (Paris), and senior associate William Gibson-Dancer (London) was published in Global Turnaround. The article provides an analysis of the current state of the European private credit market as we progress into the second half of the year.

This article first appeared in the June issue of Global Turnaround. Global Turnaround is the leading source of market intelligence for the restructuring and bankruptcy industry and is read in over 70 countries. To find out more, go to www.globalturnaround.com/

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