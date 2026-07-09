PEI Disruption Matters S5 E1: The Exit Playbook (Podcast)

What makes exits so challenging in today's private equity landscape, and how can GPs navigate the forces within and beyond their control? This podcast miniseries brings together leading industry experts to share actionable strategies for generating successful exits during a period marked by their scarcity, exploring everything from market conditions to talent, technology, and value creation decisions.

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This episode is sponsored by AlixPartners

The Disruption Matters special podcast miniseries is returning for its fifth season, and this year, leading industry experts will share their advice on how to generate successful exits during a climate defined by their scarcity.

In this teaser episode, we set the stage by exploring all the factors that make exits so elusive right now. We’ll be discussing both the forces GPs can control, and those they can’t – from broader market conditions to decisions around talent, tech and value creation. The good news is that there is a playbook to address the headwinds. The bad news is that it leaves little margin for error and requires unwavering focus, creativity and discipline.

In this episode:

Jason McDannold is co-lead of the Americas private equity practice at AlixPartners

is co-lead of the Americas private equity practice at AlixPartners Ted Bililies is global leader of transformative leadership at AlixPartners

is global leader of transformative leadership at AlixPartners Gregg Jankowski is global co-leader of data and visualization at AlixPartners

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