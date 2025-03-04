Since the landmark decision delivered by the Court of Appeal (CoA) on lender liability regarding secret commissions in the motor finance sector, the spotlight has been firmly on motor finance across numerous press stories and sector updates. This ruling not only shifts the gears on existing legal frameworks but also maps a new route for future disputes in the motor finance world. In this article we delve into some of the recent updates in relation to the ongoing legal and regulatory interventions in the motor finance sector.

1. FCA policy statement on further temporary changes to handling rules for motor finance complaints

On 19 December 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a policy statement (PS24/18) on further temporary changes to handling rules for motor finance complaints. This follows the FCA's consultation in November 2024 pursuant to the CoA's judgment in the Johnson v FirstRand case. The relevant firms sought permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, which has been granted. The FCA had previously made changes to its Dispute Resolution: Complaints (DISP) rules in relation to motor finance Discretionary Commission Arrangements (DCA) complaints; the FCA is now seeking to apply the same changes to motor finance non-DCA complaints which was also subject to the CoA judgment. The FCA is therefore granting firms additional time to address complaints related to motor finance agreements that do not involve DCAs. Without these changes, firms would have 8 weeks to acknowledge, investigate and provide a final, substantive response to motor finance non-DCA commission complaints. Therefore, similar to its DCA intervention the aim is to help prevent disorderly, inconsistent and inefficient outcomes for consumers and firms in relation to motor finance non-DCA commission complaints. Further, given the Supreme Court's permission to appeal the CoA's decision the FCA is finalising the extension to ensure that firms are able to consider the outcome of this appeal before responding to the relevant complaints. The complaint handling extension came into force on 20th December 2024. What are the changes? The changes in DISP sourcebook broadly mirror the existing rules for motor finance DCA commission complaints: Additional time for firms to send final response - Specifically, firms now have until 4 December 2025 to issue a final response to non-DCA complaints which were made on or after 26 October 2024 i.e., complaints that were received less than 8 weeks before 20th December when rules came into force where a final response hasn't been sent.

- Specifically, firms now have until 4 December 2025 to issue a final response to non-DCA complaints which were made on or after 26 October 2024 i.e., complaints that were received less than 8 weeks before 20th December when rules came into force where a final response hasn't been sent. Additional time for consumers to refer complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) - Consumers, upon receiving a final response, have until either 15 months from the date the final response is issued or 29 July 2026, whichever is later, to consider referring their complaint to FOS.

- Consumers, upon receiving a final response, have until either 15 months from the date the final response is issued or 29 July 2026, whichever is later, to consider referring their complaint to FOS. Record keeping and communication - The rules also require firms to maintain and preserve relevant records for a period of 3 years (excluding the period of the extension) and to communicate to relevant complainants about the extension to the time limits.

- The rules also require firms to maintain and preserve relevant records for a period of 3 years (excluding the period of the extension) and to communicate to relevant complainants about the extension to the time limits. Obligations to progress complaints under DISP remain unchanged- The rules do not remove the obligations on firms to progress complaints under the DISP rules, i.e., continuing to investigate and collect evidence to help with the eventual resolution of these complaints. The FCA has confirmed that the update it intends to provide in May 2025 on its next steps in its review of DCAs will depend on the progress of the appeal to the Supreme Court.

2. FCA expectations of firms on communicating with motor finance customers about commission

On 19 December 2024 the FCA also published a guidance setting out its expectations of firms communicating with motor finance customers about commission in light of the ongoing litigations in this area. The FCA re-iterates the CoA ruling that merely disclosing the commission is not enough; consumers must be fully informed about all material facts, including the commission's existence, calculation, and amount. The Court emphasised that material facts must be clearly communicated to consumers, and simply including them in the fine print is insufficient. To help firms navigate this current state of law, the FCA highlights the importance of clear communication with customers to enable them to make an informed decision. The FCA makes a link to the Customer Understanding outcome under Consumer Duty and reminds firms that this outcome is of particular relevance to the CoA judgment, given the focus on consumer disclosure and consent. The guidance sets out some key themes for firms in communicating with motor finance customers about commission: Engaging communications Firms' communications should be designed in a way that encourages consumers to engage with them.

Key information should be easy to identify, for example, by using headings or layout or standalone document explaining the commission arrangements, or clearly presenting the commission amount and how it is calculated in a box within a document, and reading this information out to customers.

Firms must also respond flexibly to the needs of customers who are vulnerable. Plain language Where possible, jargon or technical terms should be avoided (eg FCA has seen terms such as 'fiduciary duties' and 'disinterested advice' being used).

Calculation of the commission needs to be presented as clearly and simply as possible. Using ambiguous phrases such as 'a percentage of the loan borrowed or a fixed amount' should be avoided. Timely communication Firms should provide customers with appropriate information on the product, sufficiently early in the customer journey so that customers have enough time to consider this in their decision-making. The guidance discusses examples of firms sharing information about commission arrangements with customers at multiple points in the customer journey (at the quote, proposal, and agreement stage). Brokers and lenders working together to drive good outcomes Firms should reflect on their communications following the CoA's judgment and consider what consumers receive from both the lender and the broker and work together to ensure that their approach delivers the necessary clarity for customers. For example, checking for conflicting information provided by both parties or brokers providing feedback to lenders where they use communications produced by lenders. Testing and monitoring customer understanding Lastly, the guidance emphasises the importance of firms testing and monitoring customer understanding of commission arrangements, so they are able to act on it.

3. FCA's and the Government's proposed intervention in the Supreme Court motor finance appeals