12 August 2025

Tokenisation Hub Harnessing Blockchain And DLT To Reshape UK Authorised Investment Funds

Understand the legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the challenges and opportunities of tokenisation within the investment funds landscape.
Understand the legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the challenges and opportunities of tokenisation within the investment funds landscape.

Tokenising a fund has moved from theory to practice in the UK. Backed by the Investment Association's blueprint and supported by the FCA, HM Treasury and the Bank of England, the technology now offers real-world efficiency gains for managers and unprecedented transparency for regulators.

Understanding how the model works, where the opportunities lie and what the regulators expect is critical for firms that wish to stay competitive and compliant as the market evolves.

This "need to know" series distils the key concepts, milestones and practical take-aways from the UK fund tokenisation initiative, giving you clear, actionable insights at every stage of the journey.

Whether you are contemplating a partial register on-chain or preparing to launch a fully tokenised vehicle, our guidance helps you remain informed, agile and ready to capture the advantages of Investment Fund 3.0.

