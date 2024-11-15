ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Let's Talk Asset Management: Episode 8 – ESMA's Guidelines On Funds' Names Using ESG Or Sustainability Related Terms

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

In our new podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector. By doing this, listeners will be able to build their knowledge and get insights on recent regulatory developments and market trends.

In this latest episode of our podcast series, Cyril Clugnac and Simon Lovegrove discuss the European Securities and Markets Authority's final guidelines on funds' names using ESG or sustainability-related terms. The guidelines apply from 21 November 2024.

We have also published a briefing note on ESMA's guidelines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

