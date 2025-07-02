ARTICLE
2 July 2025

87.1% of listed companies use derivatives - more than just banks and brokers

Many businesses use derivatives to manage market fluctuations. All such transactions must be reported.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
What do luxury car manufacturers and financial derivatives have in common?

More than you think.

Behind the sleek designs and powerful engines, leading car manufacturers are also using derivatives to keep their business on track.

Here's how they manage market fluctuations:

  • FX hedging to manage revenue from global sales.
  • Commodity hedging to stabilise jet fuel and raw material costs.
  • Interest Rate Swaps to optimise multi-billion-dollar financing deals.

Here's the part most people don't see: Every one of these transactions needs to be reported for compliance. That's where TRAction helps, making trade reporting smooth and stress-free.

Curious about the types of global companies that trade, and whether they have reporting obligations? Stay tuned as we add to our new series, and if there's a topic you'd like to learn more about, we'd love to hear it!

Do you need any further guidance? Get in touch with us today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

