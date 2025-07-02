87.1% of listed companies use derivatives - more than just banks and brokers

What do luxury car manufacturers and financial derivatives have in common?

More than you think.

Behind the sleek designs and powerful engines, leading car manufacturers are also using derivatives to keep their business on track.

Here's how they manage market fluctuations:

FX hedging to manage revenue from global sales.

Commodity hedging to stabilise jet fuel and raw material costs.

Interest Rate Swaps to optimise multi-billion-dollar financing deals.





Here's the part most people don't see: Every one of these transactions needs to be reported for compliance. That's where TRAction helps, making trade reporting smooth and stress-free.

Curious about the types of global companies that trade, and whether they have reporting obligations? Stay tuned as we add to our new series, and if there's a topic you'd like to learn more about, we'd love to hear it!

