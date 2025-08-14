ARTICLE
14 August 2025

Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 54: Hopcraft Special Edition

In this SPECIAL EDITION of our banking litigation podcast, we consider the Supreme Court's much-anticipated judgment in Hopcraft & Anor v Close Brothers Limited [2025] UKSC 33...
In this SPECIAL EDITION of our banking litigation podcast, we consider the Supreme Court's much-anticipated judgment in Hopcraft & Anor v Close Brothers Limited [2025] UKSC 33 (relating to lender liability for the payment of third-party broker commissions in the motor finance context) and its key implications for financial services firms. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guests Emma Deas and Hywel Jenkins.

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the case covered in this podcast below:

