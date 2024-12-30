FINTECH - Valuation & Financial Advisory Services For Success

The fintech industry has experienced explosive growth in recent years. From 2021 to 2024, global fintech revenues surged at a 27.5% compound annual growth rate, expanding from $50.1 billion to $103.8 billion. In 2024 alone, the sector has already attracted $113.7 billion in funding across 4,547 deals.1

Looking ahead, the future appears bright for fintech. The market is projected to reach a staggering $1.5 trillion by 2030. In the near term, fintech revenues are expected to grow at triple the rate of the traditional banking industry through 2028.2

Financial Advisory Services for FINTECH Companies

Financial advisory firms can provide the following services to fintech companies.

Preparation of projected income statements, cash flows and balance sheets Scenario and stress testing liquidity and solvency analyses Quality of Earnings ("QOE") studies for companies courting buyers Fairness opinions for mergers and acquisitions Valuations of intellectual property ("IP") and employee stock options

Projected Financial Statements

A financial advisory firm can develop due diligence based projections significantly enhancing credibility for investors by creating a concise presentation with supporting metrics, graphs, and visuals, including:

C–level executives' backgrounds and experience

Strong and protected company IP

Product/services' competitive strengths

Relevant supports for revenue growth and margins

Demographic trends

Economic factors

The company's projected market share capture

Quality of Earnings ("QOE") – Historical Accounting Profits v. Going Forward Cash Flows

In the M&A space, the QOE report helps the buyer and seller understand key company operating metrics, such as QOE ratios, revenues, gross margins, cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and working capital. It bridges the knowledge gap making both buyer and seller comfortable completing the transaction.

QOE analyses dive deeper than financial statements and include:

QE Ratio: Net Cash Flow from Operations ÷ Net Income

Quantify quality income and compare to non-cash accounting profits arising from policy changes, foreign exchange fluctuations, allowance and reserve estimate changes, and depreciation estimates Ratio > 1: higher quality earnings; ratio < 1: lower quality earnings

Additional Key Ratios: quick ratio; accounts payable days outstanding; sustainable profit margin; employee turnover

Revenue patterns and growth, such as anomalies, seasonality, customer concentration, and product concentration

Expense Adjustments: 1) additional recurring costs post-transaction; and 2) expenses not required post-transaction, such as duplicate overhead for consolidated operations or above-market salaries

Future working capital requirements, reserves, and liability recognition

Identify and analyze potential indebtedness not on the balance sheet which may reduce purchase price, e.g., fixed asset purchase commitments, litigation matters, and income and sales audits

Fairness Opinions – Testing Deal Terms

A company's board of directors are subject to the business judgment rule. In M&A, this means the board must either: (1) possess the knowledge and experience to ascertain whether the proposed transaction is financially fair, or (2) lacking such knowledge and experience (most always the case), rely on an outside independent financial advisor to make this determination in the form of a fairness opinion letter and supporting pitch deck. These advisors conduct due diligence, including:

Extensive interviews with target company's executives

Independent research on target company's operations

Detailed financial analyses of target's historical and projected financial statements

Scenario and stress tests on target's projected financial statements

Reviewing all drafts of the purchase agreement

Industry, economic, and competition analyses

Valuation analyses of target usually employing accepted methods

If deemed fair, the advisor issues a fairness opinion letter and pitch deck to the board, presenting findings and answering questions about the process and transaction.

Valuations of IP and Stock Options – Key Assets and Employee Incentives

If a company possesses key know-how, technology and/or patents, it may consider additional monetization through a valuation of IP which can be presented to existing and potential investors as support in raising further investment.

Another monetization consideration is licensing IP to other companies. Valuation professionals can determine the royalty rates the IP would fetch in open markets.

For start-up and emerging growth companies which need to carefully conserve cash balances, granting employees stock options is a non-monetary method of building a strong culture and incentivizing the team. For financial and tax reporting purposes, these options must be valued by an independent valuation firm.

Footnotes

1. KPMG. Pulse of Fintech H2'23. February 2024.

2. McKinsey & Company. What is fintech? January 16, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.