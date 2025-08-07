In Discussion With The Leicester & Market Harborough Family Law Team

We're shining a spotlight on the people behind our Family Law team in the Leicester and Market Harborough offices.

Family law covers a wide range of issues including divorce and separation, financial arrangements between couples, childcare matters, and cases involving children going into care.

We spoke with Family Law Partners David Berridge and Sarah Gill, Senior Solicitor Chris Monro, Associate Solicitor Charley Kelly, and Paralegal Lorraine Lloyd, based at our Leicester and Market Harborough offices to learn more about their work and what drives them.

Why did you choose your area of law?

"I have always had a passion and drive to help people, and this is what ultimately led me to studying the law and practising family law." says Charley. "I believe that aspects of family law affect everyone on so many different levels and that is why it is so important that clear and practical advice is provided, as early as possible, to help parties navigate through challenging situations as and when they arise."

That is echoed by Chris, who says, "It is an area of the law where you can really make a fundamental difference to people's lives by helping them resolve family, property, children and related issues. I have specialised in assisting unmarried couples where different rules apply and where the law can be difficult to interpret and to apply. I find delving into this area very interesting and rewarding, particularly when solutions can be achieved to help people move forward with their lives."

For Lorraine and David, it was the area of law that they found most interesting, whereas for Sarah, "As I trained it became clear that family law suited my skills and personality, so it probably chose me!"

What does a typical day look like for you at work?

Day to day tasks for the team include a mixture of seeing clients, document preparation such as statements and drafting orders, emails, telephone calls, and going to court. As David says, "Days are long. Very busy but always interesting. Often a combination of preparing cases or going to court."

For Sarah the working day starts "with a coffee and checking over emails, prioritising urgent emails and work – drafting documents for court etc. interspersed with meeting with clients."

For Chris, "subject to client meetings and Court hearings, the day begins with time recording, checking LinkedIn and sending out and responding to emails to progress matters."

Charley reflects that no two days are the same and that before you know it the working day has often passed by in a flash.

Is there a standout matter that you have worked on that you wish to tell us about?

Sarah says, "The highlights are when you feel you have made a difference in a client's life such as when I helped ensure that a child was not taken into care but remained with its' parents who had some disabilities. Being disabled did not mean they could not parent their child, but they needed someone to advocate for them."

David says, "Recently I have acted on behalf of a father where the court has concluded the mother has subjected him to behaviours that alienated the child from the father and that the case is of such importance that it will be published in the law reports."

Chris' standout case is an interesting one. "I dealt with a complex case involving a client with strong farming ties, acting for the wife while the husband largely represented himself, which complicated and prolonged the divorce and financial resolution. Mediation failed, leading to Financial Remedy proceedings and ultimately a trial due to the husband's unwillingness to negotiate.

"A favourable settlement was secured, involving the sale of the family farmhouse and some farmland, but the husband obstructed the sale, requiring enforcement action including a possession order. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed enforcement, but eventually the husband was evicted, the property sold, and the client was able to re-house, secure her pension, and move forward. It was a great pleasure to see the client in the office recently, and she told me she was enjoying her life."

Charley says that for her personally, when you make a real difference to a client's circumstances by helping them reach a resolution, whether that be in assisting them to have contact with their child or in finalising an agreement in a contested financial matter; that is what stands out. Charley believes that early advice can be so powerful to help someone facing family law issues, allowing them to make informed decisions and plan the way forward.

How would you say your typical client is feeling when they first meet you? And what do you do to make them feel at ease?

The team agree that most clients walking in to meet them for the first time are worried, nervous, often confused and anxious.

Lorraine "asks them questions and tries to explain things the best I can for them to understand and make them feel at ease." David adds "The main purpose of a first appointment is to provide the client with clarity and support."

Charley says "Obtaining legal advice is always daunting, especially when you are dealing with the emotional impact caused by the breakdown of a relationship or trying to seek co-parenting resolutions for your children. Our aim is to provide the client with information so that they understand where they are from a legal point of view and what their options are to move matters forward."

Chris knows that clients feel worried and apprehensive about all the issues confronting them and how to deal with them. "I sit down with the client at the initial meeting, listen to the points they need to deal with and understand their family and financial background. I then outline the relevant law and procedure and advise on steps they can take, the cost of taking such steps, information to get in to prepare for the steps they may then wish to take to resolve matters and set this out for them in writing so that they can sit back and decide how to proceed."

Sarah adds, "Part of my role is lead them through this difficult time, enabling them to make decisions for their future and gain a good outcome for them so they can enjoy the rest of their lives.

"I want them to leave the process in a better place than when they enter it. I hope they feel comfortable and more confident knowing that I am experienced and knowledgeable and am there to help them through the process. It can feel overwhelming for clients and having clear, accurate advice can help them navigate this process successfully."

What is the best thing about working within your particular team? Maybe include how you work together as a team (or if you mainly work in isolation, then please tell us)

There is a strong sense of teamwork, where they support each other. Lorraine says, "we work well as a team and support each other when needed." Which is also reiterated by David: "The family department is very much based as working as a team and supporting each other."

Chris appreciates "being able to sit down with or simply ring one of them to discuss particular cases. Mapping out strategies to progress cases and get in more work and just chatting and enjoying the occasional social event or meal with the team."

Working within the family team but also at the Market Harborough office, gives Sarah the chance to also bond with those outside of the family department. "The team at Market Harborough are a jolly bunch! They are supportive of one another. We all work hard but also care for one another both in a work context and in relation to those ups and downs of life outside work. We have lots of fun too celebrating life's milestones and events together."

Charley finishes with "I would describe my colleagues as kind, supportive, thoughtful and willing to help whenever required. I would say that we are more than just work colleagues, we are also friends and support each other inside and out of work, including attending Resolution events and enjoying social events together – like bowling and birthday parties."

Finally, we asked the team about their time outside of work;

Family is obviously important to the team, with the team all having children.

Charley is the Chair of Resolution Leicestershire, for which she volunteers her time to help promote the use of collaborative and constructive approaches to family law issues. Outside of work, Charley has two young children who keep her very busy! She says, "we love exploring the beautiful English coastline whenever we can and I have always had a passion for archaeology and classical civilisations, which led me to completing a Classics degree before later undertaking a Law degree – we most recently went to Ephesus which was incredible." Charley also enjoys watching/reading crime documentaries and dramas.

David enjoys time with his family when he is not working and is an avid Liverpool FC fan.

Lorraine says "I have two boys that keep me very busy. Every Saturday and Sunday I will be at the football supporting both my boys in their football teams. I also support Arsenal football club. When I have any spare time, I like to walk and exercise and watch dramas on TV."

Chris and Sarah have a variety of interests with Chris enjoying watching films, getting the chance to read a good book, gardening now the weather is better, and occasionally wargaming. And for Sarah "I like the cinema and theatre and I also spend time with my church supporting the local community."

