UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 1, 2025

Russia Sanctions

UK government adds 11 entries to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On September 3, 2025, the UK added three entities, namely All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First" , Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, and Volunteers of Victory, and eight individuals to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. According to the UK Government, these new sanctions target those supporting Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's children and erase their Ukrainian cultural heritage. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68b7fae6cc8356c3c882a9e6/Notice_Russia_030925.pdf UK; UK sanctions actors forcibly deporting, indoctrinating and militarising Ukrainian children - GOV.UK)

Other Sanctions

The UK Government launches sanctions perceptions survey: On September 4, 2025, the UK government launched the 2025 UK sanctions perceptions survey. Insights gathered from the survey will help inform how sanction policy and services evolve to better serve UK businesses. The survey will close on October 6, 2025. (https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/cE6LRD?)

On September 4, 2025, the UK government launched the 2025 UK sanctions perceptions survey. Insights gathered from the survey will help inform how sanction policy and services evolve to better serve UK businesses. The survey will close on October 6, 2025. (https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/cE6LRD?) UK Government publishes sanctions statistics in Economic Crime Plan progress report: On September 2, 2025, the UK Government published a progress report against its Economic Crime Plan 2, which was published in March 2023. Among other things, the report states that there were 396 reports of suspected financial sanctions breaches reported to OFSI by industry in FY2024, 242 of which have been closed. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/economic-crime-plan-2-outcomes-progress-report/economic-crime-plan-2-outcomes-progress-report)

