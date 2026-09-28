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28 September 2026

Trade Unions – Key Changes And Actions For Employers (Video)

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Explore recent developments in employment law, including updates on statutory rights to accompaniment at hearings, upcoming changes to right-to-work verification requirements, and new regulations affecting trade union relations. These legal shifts will significantly impact how employers manage workplace procedures and compliance obligations.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tony Hadden and Gillian Mair

This webinar focused on upcoming changes to the rights of trade unions with changes being phased in during 2026 and 2027. We covered:

  • changes to the way trade unions can achieve formal recognition in the workplace;
  • changes to the way trade unions organise industrial action;
  • the new right of trade unions to access UK workplaces;
  • the new duty on employers to provide a statement of the right to join a trade union;
  • enhanced trade union protections; and
  • practical ways to prepare for the changes.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Tony Hadden
Tony Hadden
Photo of Gillian Mair
Gillian Mair
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