Trade Unions – Key Changes And Actions For Employers (Video)

We have the capability and expertise to deliver mandates with global reach, uniting specialist perspectives from across our firm to offer bespoke legal solutions and advice, resulting in impactful outcomes for our clients. With offices in London and throughout Scotland, and a global network of partner firms , we are well-equipped to support clients around the world.
Explore recent developments in employment law, including updates on statutory rights to accompaniment at hearings, upcoming changes to right-to-work verification requirements, and new regulations affecting trade union relations. These legal shifts will significantly impact how employers manage workplace procedures and compliance obligations.