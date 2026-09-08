Need To Know: August 2026

A full-service law firm with a diverse client base, Winckworth Sherwood prides itself on providing market-leading advice across a broad range of sectors and markets. Delivering a first class service is key to everything we do.

Our clients range from some of the UK’s largest businesses and institutions, housebuilders and developers through to investors, professional partnerships, family offices, not for profit organisations and private individuals – all of which benefit from the flexible, practical approach of our lawyers.

We can trace our firm’s history back to 1777 and although much has changed in that time there is one constant: our desire to be a dependable, trusted advisor to our clients. We are proud of our ability to adapt and truly understand the needs of our clients at any given point in time.

Winckworth Sherwood has earned a reputation for successfully delivering high value, high profile projects throughout the UK and demonstrating the highest levels of client service.