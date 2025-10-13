The Steps To Take And The Procedures To Expect On Being Arrested In France

Being arrested, for most people, is an intimidating experience,even more so if you are arrested abroad. Irrespective of whether your arrest is as a result of a misunderstanding or there is a more serious cause. it is an event that must be taken seriously. If your arrest takes place in France it is crucial to be aware of your rights and have an understanding of the procedures to expect in order to ensure fair treatment and to protect your position.

France's criminal procedures are highly structured and regardless of whether you are an EU national, or a non-EU national, the general framework applies to everyone. Arresting a person can only take place if there are reasonable grounds to believe that they have actually attempted to commit or committed an offence. The offence must be of the type that carries a custodial prison sentence.

As a British national arrested or detained in another country, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the British consular staff will help you, within the limits of their powers. They cannot interfere with the French justice system, or get you released from custody, nor can they pay for any legal services.

Giorgio Bianco, a partner overseeing the firm's Francophone and Arabophone markets, the MENA region, having oversight and responsibility for the offices in Sassari, Tunis, Casablanca, Lyon, and Paris, commented "The first and most important measure is to seek the services of a bilingual criminal defence lawyer to ensure from the onset all your rights are maintained. Only the police judiciaire or the gendarmerie have powers of arrest in France. You must be informed immediately of the reason for your arrest (motifs de l'interpellation) in a language you can understand." Giorgio further commented "it is possible that there may be a physical search, depending on the reason for your arrest. You can be held for between 24 and 48 hours initially, with the exception of serious cases such as drug trafficking, terrorism or instances of organised crime. In such offences custody without charge can be extended to up to 96 hours and possibly 144 hours, in some cases of terrorism.

Your best course of action is to cooperate and do not become agitated or aggressive. However, you should never answer any questions without your lawyer present. You should take notes of all the events that happened during custody if you can and under no circumstances should you sign a document you do not understand."

A person in custody may only be retained in custody to achieve the following options and doing so must be the only means of achieving those options:

To ensure the presence of the suspected person during interrogation.

To establish the identity of the suspect.

To prevent evidence being falsified or destroyed.

To ensure the suspect does not leave and remains available.

To prevent the suspect from committing further crimes.

To prevent collaboration with other suspects.

For the suspects own safety should there be the potential for threats.

Whilst you remain in custody a request for legal assistance from the start must be permitted, your employer and family can be contacted by the police. Also the police can contact your embassy or consulate who can visit you in custody. Your health should be monitored and if you are unwell you should be able to see a doctor. You are not compelled to answer any questions put to you as you have the right to silence.

Giambrone and Partners criminal lawyers in France can assist you from the onset and where necessary build a defence against the allegations. Our lawyers will also ensure that your rights are correctly maintained. Following your arrest and interrogation you may be brought before a judge who will decide whether you should be formally charged, placed under supervision or remanded in detention prior to a trial. Should you be released you may be summoned in the future to appear in court at a later date.

