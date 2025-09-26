Excessive Noise HSE Find Serious Gaps In Protecting Workers

Introduction

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recently conducted an inspection campaign on excessive noise, the findings of which reveal significant shortcomings in the protection of workers from noise-induced hearing damage, particularly in high-noise environments. This highlights critical areas for improved employer compliance with legal duties under the Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005.

Key Findings

The HSE identified "serious gaps" in protection measures.

25% of workplaces had noise levels necessitating mandatory hearing protection, thereby imposing clear statutory responsibilities on employers.

of workplaces had noise levels necessitating mandatory hearing protection, thereby imposing clear statutory responsibilities on employers. 75% of these noisy workplaces lacked essential knowledge regarding the maintenance of hearing protection equipment.

of these noisy workplaces lacked essential knowledge regarding the maintenance of hearing protection equipment. Over 75% of employees in high-noise workplaces do not possess basic knowledge about the correct storage of hearing protection, how to check for damage, or the procedure for reporting equipment faults.

of employees in high-noise workplaces do not possess basic knowledge about the correct storage of hearing protection, how to check for damage, or the procedure for reporting equipment faults. 63% of employees had not received guidance on the critical importance of wearing hearing protection continuously during exposure to hazardous noise levels.

of employees had not received guidance on the critical importance of wearing hearing protection continuously during exposure to hazardous noise levels. 80% of employees had not been trained on the correct techniques for wearing hearing protection. This lack of training increases the risk of ineffective protection and potential hearing damage.

of employees had not been trained on the correct techniques for wearing hearing protection. This lack of training increases the risk of ineffective protection and potential hearing damage. 95% of employers had failed to verify whether workers wearing hearing protection could still detect vital warning signals, including fire alarms and vehicle reversing alerts.

HSE Recommendations

In response to these findings, the HSE is promoting the CUFF checking system. CUFF stands for Condition (integrity of equipment), Use (proper deployment), Fit the ear (correct wearing), and Fit for purpose (appropriate specification).

Conclusion

The HSE's inspection campaign demonstrates that, despite regulatory requirements, there are widespread and serious deficiencies in the management of workplace noise risks. The HSE's findings reinforce the necessity for employers to review and strengthen their noise risk management systems, ensure comprehensive training, and adopt robust checking procedures such as the CUFF system. These measures are essential to safeguard workers' health and comply with statutory obligations under the Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005.