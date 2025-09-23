ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Work And Class Episode 1: Social Mobility In The Workplace – Mentoring (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

In this, our inaugural episode of Work and Class - our social mobility series spotlighting initiatives that can really make a difference to social mobility in the workspace – we discuss mentoring.
Sophie Jamieson and Cliff Fluet
Our host Sophie Jamieson is joined Nick Eziefula, a lawyer at Simkins LLP, Anthony Achille, programme manager at Abbey Road Studios and our very own Cliff Fluet, a tireless advocate for mentoring.

