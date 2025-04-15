ARTICLE
15 April 2025

In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 17 – Amendments To The Employment Rights Bill (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tarun Tawakley and David Lorimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.

In this month's discussion, we share our thoughts on the practical implications of the new amendments to the Employment Rights Bill.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tarun Tawakley
Tarun Tawakley
Photo of David Lorimer
David Lorimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More