ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Did A Former Employer Have The Requisite Knowledge Of A Former Employee's Disability When He Applied To Work For Them Again?

HL
Higgs LLP

Contributor

Higgs LLP logo

Our long-standing history and commitment to exceptional relationships, legal expertise, reliability, and experience define the essence of who we are. We celebrate our Black Country roots, and our warm, friendly and compassionate approach is more than just a promise - it's the heart of our service. We take the time to understand our clients, providing not only legal services but also security, reassurance and genuine care.

Our authenticity, passion and dedication has been passed down through generations, creating the unique 'Higgs quality' that sets us apart. We proudly embrace diversity and inclusivity, recognising the strength in the variety of backgrounds, perspectives and experiences our team brings.

Higgs isn't just a law firm; it embodies a people-centric approach that positively impacts our people, our clients, our business partners, and our community. We don't merely meet expectations; we exceed them, leaving a legacy of excellence that defines us.

Explore Firm Details
In the recent case of Godfrey v NatWest Market plc [2024] EAT 81 the Employment Appeals Tribunal ruled that a former employer did not have either actual or constructive knowledge of the employee's...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Katherine Cooke

In the recent case of Godfrey v NatWest Market plc [2024] EAT 81 the Employment Appeals Tribunal ruled that a former employer did not have either actual or constructive knowledge of the employee's post-employment diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

What are the facts of the case?

NatWest had originally employed Mr Godfrey from 2006 – 2011. Mr Godfrey unsuccessfully applied for various positions at NatWest between 2017 – 2019. Mr Godfrey was diagnosed with ASD in 2018 and brought claims of direct disability discrimination and discrimination arising from disability against NatWest arising from the unsuccessful applications.

To discriminate against an employee, an employer must have actual knowledge of the alleged disability, or constructive knowledge (where they might reasonably be expected to know) of the disability. Mr Godfrey contended that even though his official diagnosis had only been confirmed after his original employment with NatWest, they ought to have known from his previous employment that he had issues with communication and social interaction.

The Employment Tribunal found that NatWest had no actual knowledge of Mr Godfrey's alleged disability and likewise there was nothing which might reasonably have put them on notice. They also made a finding that even if NatWest had tried to investigate with Mr Godfrey he would have been unlikely to cooperate.

Mr Godfrey appealed to the EAT arguing that the original Tribunal had failed to properly apply the test for constructive knowledge.

What was the outcome of the case?

The appeal was unsuccessful as the EAT found that the original Tribunal had directed itself to the correct test and considered the wider context of what might have happened if the employer had made a reasonable enquiry.

What are the lessons for employers?

It is becoming considerably more common for employees to declare a diagnosis of a neurodiverse condition, to seek a diagnosis in later life or to believe that they may have a neurodiverse condition without a diagnosis.

Where an employee reports their belief that they may be neurodiverse or where there are observable signs that they might be, employers should consider:

  • Whether to ask the employee directly about whether they are neurodiverse
  • Whether to be more indirect instead and ask about whether they need any relevant support at work for certain activities which might be difficult for them
  • Seek the employee's consent to a medical report if necessary.
  • Discuss and put in place any adjustments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katherine Cooke
Katherine Cooke
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More