ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Asia Employment, Pensions And Incentives Update: October 2025

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Worldwide Employment and HR
Fatim Jumabhoy,Prawidha Murti,Rachael Shek
+1 Authors
We begin this month in Mainland China, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has issued new Guidelines on non-compete agreements. While not legally binding, the Guidelines provide an insight on the interpretation of otherwise broad legal provisions and offer practical recommendations on scope, compensation, and enforceability. Click here to learn more about the Guidelines and key takeaways.

Over in Malaysia, we take a look at the Gig Workers Bill 2025, which was recently passed by the House of Representatives and Senate and is awaiting Royal Assent. The Bill marks a landmark shift in Malaysia's approach to regulating the gig economy and introduces various statutory protections for approximately 1.2 million gig workers. Click here for a summary of the Bill's key provisions.

Our Compliance Check this month turns to Mainland China, where we examine the latest local municipal average salary data for employees in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen and the impact that it will have on employee management and severance obligations. Click here to view the updated salary data and make sure your company is compliant.

This month's Asia Comparative article considers the enforceability of post-employment restraints across Japan, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea. Click here to compare the rules.

As always, please feel free to reach out to us for support with your employment law needs across the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fatim Jumabhoy
Fatim Jumabhoy
Photo of Prawidha Murti
Prawidha Murti
Photo of Nonnabhat Paiboon
Nonnabhat Paiboon
Photo of Rachael Shek
Rachael Shek
