The Importance Employee Engagement For Retaining Your Top Talent And Reducing Staff Turnover

Employee engagement describes the degree to which an employee feels emotionally committed to, and motivated by, their work and the organisation they work for. It is distinct from employee satisfaction, though the two are connected.

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Employee engagement describes the degree to which an employee feels emotionally committed to, and motivated by, their work and the organisation they work for. It is distinct from employee satisfaction, though the two are connected. An employee can be satisfied in the sense of having no particular complaints and yet remain fundamentally disengaged, going through the motions without any real investment in outcomes. Genuine engagement goes further. It reflects a sense of purpose, belonging and enthusiasm that drives discretionary effort, and the willingness to invest more than the minimum because the individual genuinely cares about the result.

For employers, fostering that level of engagement has become an increasingly pressing concern. Competition for skilled talent is intensifying across virtually every sector, and the cost of losing good people is substantial. According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development’s Resourcing and Talent Planning Report 2024, 64% of UK employers reported difficulties in attracting candidates last year. Against that backdrop, retaining the people you have already recruited and invested in is not simply good management practice. It is a strategic priority.

Why employee engagement matters

The consequences of poor engagement are felt across the business. Employees who feel undervalued, unmotivated or disconnected from the organisation’s purpose are more likely to leave, and the disruption that follows is costly in ways that extend well beyond the direct expense of recruitment. Time spent advertising, interviewing and onboarding diverts management resource away from core activity, and there is an inevitable period during which productivity suffers while a new employee finds their footing. If that person leaves within a short time, the process begins again.

The positive case is equally well evidenced. Organisations with high levels of employee engagement consistently report stronger productivity, better customer experience and improved team cohesion. The wellbeing data is particularly striking. Research by Gallup found that only 1% of employees who were engaged, and who benefited from a strong workplace culture and wellbeing provision, experienced burnout. Among those who felt disengaged and working under sustained pressure, that figure rose to 43%. Lower rates of absenteeism and a reduced incidence of workplace stress claims are further indicators of what meaningful engagement can achieve in practice.

Building an effective engagement strategy

Improving employee engagement requires a genuine and sustained commitment from employers, not a series of one-off initiatives or aspirational statements that are never translated into action. The foundation is ensuring that employees have good quality jobs, that they are well managed and that the organisation lives up to the values it espouses.

Pay and benefits are an obvious starting point. Remuneration should be competitive and equitable, and benefits packages should reflect a real investment in employee wellbeing rather than a minimum threshold designed to satisfy the recruitment process. The onboarding experience matters more than many employers appreciate. The impression formed in those first weeks frequently determines whether a new employee develops a lasting connection with the organisation or begins looking elsewhere.

Career development is another critical factor. Employees who can see a clear path of progression within the business, who are supported in developing their skills and who see internal promotion as a genuine possibility are far more likely to remain. Regular and meaningful performance feedback, including 360-degree review processes that give employees a voice within the organisation, reinforces the sense that their contribution is recognised and that their development is taken seriously.

Wellbeing programmes, flexible and hybrid working arrangements and a culture of accountability at all levels of the organisation each play a role. The ability to work flexibly has become one of the most significant factors in both the acceptance of job offers and the decision to stay. Where an employer makes commitments about flexibility during the recruitment process, delivering on those commitments is essential. The gap between what is promised and what is experienced in practice is a common driver of early disengagement.

Off-boarding deserves attention too. The manner in which an organisation manages an employee’s departure reflects its values and is observed closely by those who remain. A respectful and professionally handled exit process contributes to broader trust in the employer, even at the point of separation.

Reviewing your current position

A useful first step is an honest assessment of where your organisation currently stands. A structured internal survey need not be a complex undertaking, but it can provide valuable insight into the current state of engagement across the workforce. The findings should inform a clear action plan, with defined objectives and regular review points, so that engagement is treated as an ongoing strategic commitment rather than a reactive measure taken only when retention problems become acute.

At Buckles, our employment team works with employers across a wide range of engagement-related matters. We advise on the design and implementation of employee benefit schemes, review and update hybrid and flexible working policies, and guide organisations through the requirements of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion compliance. We also support employers in managing grievance and disciplinary processes effectively, ensuring that issues are addressed promptly, that employee relations are handled with care, and that the organisation’s legal exposure is properly managed throughout.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.