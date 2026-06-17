The World's Biggest Party Is About To Kick Off—Here's How UK Employers Can Make The Most Of It

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or someone who just enjoys the office sweepstake, there’s no denying that the World Cup has a way of taking over. And with venues spread across multiple North American time zones, kick-off times for UK viewers vary enormously—from a civilised 5pm BST to as late as 5am! With that in mind, there are a few things employers should be thinking about—and it’s not too late to act.

Flexibility, fatigue and hybrid working

With most matches taking place late at night, the working day itself should be less disrupted than during recent tournaments in Russia and Qatar. The trade-off is that employees may be staying up far later—a 1am kick-off followed by extra time could easily see fans crawling into bed at 4am. Over a month-long tournament, the cumulative sleep debt adds up, and for those in safety-critical or driving roles, fatigue is a genuine health and safety concern.

This is also the first World Cup since hybrid working became the norm—the effects of a late night are less visible when someone is logging on from home. Staff should still be available and productive during agreed hours, but employers may want to consider offering flexibility—perhaps (where practicable) a slightly later start or shift swaps with managerial approval—on the understanding that the time is made up and the same rules apply to everyone.

Absences and fitness for work

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is reported to have generated around half a million additional absent days across UK workplaces, and with the 2026 edition running longer, the impact could be significant again—though flexibility tends to reduce unplanned absences.

Attendance policies still apply, and patterns of absence should be addressed in the usual way. Encouraging staff to book annual leave for (e.g.,) knockout rounds can be a simple but effective step. With late-night kick-offs the norm and alcohol potentially part of the occasion, it’s also worth reminding staff of your fitness-for-work expectations—and if you’re organising after-work socials around earlier kick-offs, be clear about boundaries.

Equality, banter and harassment

With 48 teams competing, your workforce may include supporters of nations from across the globe—any flexibility offered for one set of fixtures should be extended equally to all.

Tournaments also generate banter, and that’s part of the fun, but employers should be alive to the risk that good-natured joking can cross a line. The EAT case of John Guest Engineering Ltd v Vaio is a useful illustration: swapping national flag screensavers during the 2008 Euros was accepted as sporting rivalry, but defacing one with a derogatory term was found by the ET to constitute harassment on grounds of national origin. The harassment findings were ultimately overturned by the EAT because the claims had been brought too late, but the case remains a useful reminder of where the boundary sits.

Social Media

The World Cup also generates strong emotions, and social media is where they land first. A late-night rant after a controversial VAR decision can look very different the next morning—particularly if it’s visible to clients or colleagues. It’s worth reminding staff that what they post online, even in their own time, can have real consequences. ACAS has published guidance specific to the 2026 World Cup, recommending that staff be reminded of any social media policies. If you haven’t already circulated a reminder, now is a good time to do so.

The Bottom Line—Enjoy It

There’s every reason for employers to embrace the occasion. The issues are manageable, and the upside of showing goodwill is well worth it. So, get the wall chart up, finalise that sweepstake (I have!), and settle in. The World Cup only comes around every four years—and this one promises to be the biggest yet.