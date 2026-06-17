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17 June 2026

The World's Biggest Party Is About To Kick Off—Here's How UK Employers Can Make The Most Of It

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup presents unique workforce challenges for UK employers as the tournament spans three North American countries with matches scheduled at unconventional hours for British viewers. From managing employee fatigue and attendance to navigating equality considerations and social media risks, this analysis explores the practical employment law issues that arise when global sporting events collide with workplace responsibilities.
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Thomas Twitchett
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The 2026 World Cup kicks off today, 11 June, and for the first time ever, the tournament is being hosted across three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It’s also the biggest World Cup in history, with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. That means more matches, more drama, more heartbreak (England?), and, inevitably, some workforce challenges that come with it.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or someone who just enjoys the office sweepstake, there’s no denying that the World Cup has a way of taking over. And with venues spread across multiple North American time zones, kick-off times for UK viewers vary enormously—from a civilised 5pm BST to as late as 5am! With that in mind, there are a few things employers should be thinking about—and it’s not too late to act.

Flexibility, fatigue and hybrid working

With most matches taking place late at night, the working day itself should be less disrupted than during recent tournaments in Russia and Qatar. The trade-off is that employees may be staying up far later—a 1am kick-off followed by extra time could easily see fans crawling into bed at 4am. Over a month-long tournament, the cumulative sleep debt adds up, and for those in safety-critical or driving roles, fatigue is a genuine health and safety concern.

This is also the first World Cup since hybrid working became the norm—the effects of a late night are less visible when someone is logging on from home. Staff should still be available and productive during agreed hours, but employers may want to consider offering flexibility—perhaps (where practicable) a slightly later start or shift swaps with managerial approval—on the understanding that the time is made up and the same rules apply to everyone.

Absences and fitness for work

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is reported to have generated around half a million additional absent days across UK workplaces, and with the 2026 edition running longer, the impact could be significant again—though flexibility tends to reduce unplanned absences.

Attendance policies still apply, and patterns of absence should be addressed in the usual way. Encouraging staff to book annual leave for (e.g.,) knockout rounds can be a simple but effective step. With late-night kick-offs the norm and alcohol potentially part of the occasion, it’s also worth reminding staff of your fitness-for-work expectations—and if you’re organising after-work socials around earlier kick-offs, be clear about boundaries.

Equality, banter and harassment

With 48 teams competing, your workforce may include supporters of nations from across the globe—any flexibility offered for one set of fixtures should be extended equally to all.

Tournaments also generate banter, and that’s part of the fun, but employers should be alive to the risk that good-natured joking can cross a line. The EAT case of John Guest Engineering Ltd v Vaio is a useful illustration: swapping national flag screensavers during the 2008 Euros was accepted as sporting rivalry, but defacing one with a derogatory term was found by the ET to constitute harassment on grounds of national origin. The harassment findings were ultimately overturned by the EAT because the claims had been brought too late, but the case remains a useful reminder of where the boundary sits.

Social Media

The World Cup also generates strong emotions, and social media is where they land first. A late-night rant after a controversial VAR decision can look very different the next morning—particularly if it’s visible to clients or colleagues. It’s worth reminding staff that what they post online, even in their own time, can have real consequences. ACAS has published guidance specific to the 2026 World Cup, recommending that staff be reminded of any social media policies. If you haven’t already circulated a reminder, now is a good time to do so.

The Bottom Line—Enjoy It

There’s every reason for employers to embrace the occasion. The issues are manageable, and the upside of showing goodwill is well worth it. So, get the wall chart up, finalise that sweepstake (I have!), and settle in. The World Cup only comes around every four years—and this one promises to be the biggest yet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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