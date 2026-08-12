Bunking Off Or Bossing It? The Myth Of The Always-On Leader

When Andy Burnham took a family holiday just two weeks into his tenure as Prime Minister, the public reaction revealed deep-seated assumptions about leadership, availability, and rest. The controversy raises fundamental questions about whether constant presence truly defines effective leadership, or whether the ability to delegate and step away demonstrates greater organizational strength and trust.

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Andy Burnham has been Prime Minister for two weeks. In that time, he has made a raft of policy announcements, set up shop in the north, visited communities across the country, maintained a constant social media presence and barely paused for breath.

Then he went on holiday with his wife and three children.

Cue outrage. Some said he had “bunked off for a jolly abroad”. Others questioned whether a new prime minister should be anywhere near an airport. The implication is clear: a serious leader would not leave. Not now. Not yet. In a genuine national crisis, perhaps that expectation would feel understandable. But when did constant availability become the test of effective leadership?

Whatever you think of Burnham or his policies, the reaction is interesting because it reflects a much wider belief about leadership, work and rest.

The unspoken rule

There is a lingering assumption that the more senior you are, the less entitled you are to switch off. The expectation is that you are always on. Always visible. Always present. Take a step back and someone will question your commitment. We see it in workplaces every day. The new joiner who does not want to be the first to leave. The executive who cancels a family holiday because a deal might land. The manager answering emails from the beach rather than admitting they are away.

It is cultural.

And it is corrosive.

Delegation, not dereliction

Burnham did not disappear. Downing Street confirmed that he remains in contact with officials, continues to hold meetings and receives regular updates. He has put cover in place, and the government, by all accounts, is functioning normally. That is not bunking off. That is delegation. That is trust. That is good leadership.

The true measure of leadership is not whether people need you every day. It is whether they can succeed when you are away.

Rest is maintenance, not a luxury

Sustained pressure without a break is bad for decision-making, bad for relationships and bad for health. That applies at every level. Family time matters. Connection matters. Downtime matters. It grounds people. It reminds them what they are working for in the first place. If the most senior people never take a proper break, that sends a message to the entire organisation. It says rest is weakness. It says commitment is measured in hours rather than outcomes. By contrast, when leaders visibly step away, trust their teams and return refreshed, they send a different message. One that says performance is built on trust, not presenteeism.

Leadership where less is more

Whatever your politics, that is a leadership quality worth noticing.

So take the break. Set the tone. Your team may perform better because of it. And so might you.

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