How Will The UK’s New Right To Work Scheme Affect The Creative Industry?

From 1 October 2026, the UK's illegal working regime is undergoing a huge change. The new rules are complex and bring significant changes to who must carry out right to work checks and when. For businesses operating in the creative industries, the impact could be particularly far-reaching. Read on to learn more.

For a summary of what’s changing, see our previous article.

Why should creatives care about immigration rules?

The creative industries are significantly affected by the expanded regime because of the way work is structured across the sector. Unlike industries with stable, long-term workforces, creative businesses - from film and television production to live music, fashion, advertising, gaming and publishing - typically operate through networks of short-term, project-based engagements, layered supply chains, and a high proportion of freelance and self-employed talent. As a result, the new regime has the potential to affect not only immigration and employment compliance, but also the way services are procured, managed and documented contractually.

Until now, right to work checks have been primarily an HR and recruitment issue. The obligation sat with direct employers (in the truest sense of the word): if you hired someone under a contract of employment, you needed to check their right to work before they started.

From October, that changes in two important ways.

First, the definition of "employer" is becoming much wider. The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 broadens who counts as an "employer" for right to work purposes well beyond traditional employment relationships. It now covers engagements under worker's contracts (e.g. agency workers, zero-hours workers, casual staff), inpidual sub-contractors and online matching services. This means many more businesses will need to carry out right to work checks directly on the inpiduals they engage.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 broadens who counts as an "employer" for right to work purposes well beyond traditional employment relationships. It now covers engagements under worker's contracts (e.g. agency workers, zero-hours workers, casual staff), inpidual sub-contractors and online matching services. This means many more businesses will need to carry out right to work checks directly on the inpiduals they engage. Second, a new "extended liability" regime reaches into supply chains and subcontracting arrangements. Where a business is contracted to provide services to a third party and subcontracts delivery to another employer, it may be treated as “employing” any inpidual who personally carries out the work – even if it has no direct relationship with that inpidual. Because the definition of "employer" is now wider, the concept of contracting with "another employer" in a supply chain is correspondingly wider, pulling more subcontracting arrangements into scope.

The penalties are serious: up to £60,000 per illegal worker for a repeat breach, potential criminal liability carrying up to five years' imprisonment, and reputational consequences including potential publication as a non-compliant employer.

Which work relationships are caught by the new right to work regime?

The new expanded illegal working regime applies to employers (under the wider definition) who employ individuals to carry out work in the UK. This is broken down in the draft Employer’s guide to right to work checks into three types of work arrangement. To see who is exempt from the expanded illegal working regime, see ‘Who is NOT caught?’ in our previous article. A traditional contract of employment A TV/film/theatre production company will be treated as a direct employer and responsible for performing a right to work check on a person who is employed under a contract of employment for the duration of the production. Examples include Director, Production Executive, Screen/Script Writer, and Stage Manager. A worker’s contract Production companies, theatres and music/arts venues will be treated as a direct employer and responsible for performing right to work checks on individuals who are engaged under a worker’s contract. A worker’s contract is defined as a contract under which an individual undertakes to perform work or services personally for another person, where that person is not a client or customer of a profession or business undertaking carried on by the individual. This captures the vast majority of crew who work on production schedules set by the production company, such as camera operators, sound engineers, and other crew employed under contracts that meet the definition of a worker’s contract (distinct from traditional contracts of employment). This includes any workers who may have engaged with the production company or venue through their own sole trader business or through a Personal Services Company (PSC). For further analysis on the treatment of freelancers who contract via PSCs, see ‘What about individual freelancers who contract via PSCs?’ in our previous article. Individual subcontractors An individual sub-contractor is defined as an individual who has entered into a contract with a person to provide work or services, where that person has itself contracted with a third party to provide or arrange for the provision of the work or services, but the individual has not contracted directly with that third party. In practice, this captures the triangular arrangement where, for example, a creative agency is contracted by a brand to deliver an immersive experiential event and engages a freelance lighting designer as a sole trader to design and rig the installation. The lighting designer has no contract with the brand, only with the agency. The agency is the direct employer responsible for performing a right to work check on the lighting designer. Online matching service An online matching service keeps a register of service providers with a view to matching them with clients or customers. Clients or customers can submit enquiries to see if a match can be made with a service provider. The online matching service will charge a fee per match. This arrangement will apply where a business wants to hire a photographer for a corporate event and uses an online matching service that supplies photographers. The platform matches a photographer to the client, sets the terms of engagement, handles payment and allocates the work. The photographer then personally carries out the photography services for the client. The online matching service is the photographer’s direct employer and responsible for the right to work check.