Employment Essentials: Employment Law Changes 2026 And Beyond

Following a long and bumpy journey through Parliament, the Employment Rights Act 2025 received Royal Assent on 18 December 2025, with some last-minute compromises most notably replacing the provisions which would have made unfair dismissal protection a day-one right, with a six-month qualifying period, but also a surprise removal of the statutory cap on unfair dismissal awards.

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Labour's New Deal for Working People

The Employment Rights Act 2025

Following a long and bumpy journey through Parliament, the Employment Rights Act 2025 received Royal Assent on 18 December 2025, with some last-minute compromises most notably replacing the provisions which would have made unfair dismissal protection a day-one right, with a six-month qualifying period, but also a surprise removal of the statutory cap on unfair dismissal awards.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 is a key pillar of the Government's Plan to Make Work Pay. The scope and significance of the 350-page Act should not be underestimated.

Implementation

A number of provisions came into force on 18 February or 6 April notably many of the trade union/industrial action provisions (phase 1 reforms), sick pay reform, paternity/parental leave reform and the doubling of the protective award for failure to collectively consult. However, for many of the Act's provisions, the journey into becoming the law is still underway. Essential detail for many of the provisions is subject to further consultation with several provisions not expected to come into force until sometime in 2027 and perhaps beyond.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has published its Policy paper: Implementing the Plan to Make Work Pay and Employment Rights. First published in February 2026, it has been updated periodically, most recently on 16 July 2026. Key changes include:

The extension of tribunal claim time limits from three to six months will come into force on 1 October 2026.

The phase 2 trade union reforms previously stated to come into force sometime in October are now confirmed as 30 October 2026.

Dismissal for failing to agree to variation of contract measures to take effect "in January 2027", delayed from October 2026.

Electronic and workplace balloting put back from April 2026 to 25 August 2026 for statutory trade union ballots and 2027 for recognition and derecognition ballots.

Reforms to tighten tipping policy consultation has been put back from October 2026 to "by the end of 2026".

See our Key Provisions Implementation Quick Chart below.

Beyond the Employment Rights Act 2025

In addition to the plethora of changes coming in under the ERA 2025, more reforms are under Government consideration, including:

Mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reports : On 18 March 2025, a consultation on the proposed mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting provisions to be included in the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill was published.

: On 18 March 2025, a consultation on the proposed mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting provisions to be included in the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill was published. Equal Pay reform : On 14 July 2026, the Government published a consultation on equal pay and pay discrimination. The consultation seeks views on proposed reforms to the equal pay framework, including pay transparency measures, a new Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit, and improved protections for disabled people, ethnic minority workers and outsourced workers.

: On 14 July 2026, the Government published a consultation on equal pay and pay discrimination. The consultation seeks views on proposed reforms to the equal pay framework, including pay transparency measures, a new Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit, and improved protections for disabled people, ethnic minority workers and outsourced workers. Reviews of the parental/carers leave systems : On 1 July 2025, the Government launched a comprehensive review of all parental leave and pay rights, which will run for 18 months before suggesting further changes to law and policy.

: On 1 July 2025, the Government launched a comprehensive review of all parental leave and pay rights, which will run for 18 months before suggesting further changes to law and policy. Review of Carers' Leave : On 9 June 2026, the DBT launched the consultation 'Make Work Pay: employment rights for unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children' on how the framework for unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children might be reformed.

: On 9 June 2026, the DBT launched the consultation 'Make Work Pay: employment rights for unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children' on how the framework for unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children might be reformed. Consultation on an updated draft Acas Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures published on 30 July which closes on 23 September 2026.

A review of the Whistleblowing Framework: In July 2025, the Government published the outcome the Whistleblowing Law Review commissioned by the previous government. A further consultation on reform of the framework is expected to be launched later this year (2026).

Our employment law tracker

In this tracker, we explore the Employment Rights Act 2025 implementation together with other proposed and recent reforms under the Labour Government, providing a continuous update on what is likely to happen and when, and what this will mean for you as an employer.

Please note, the changes set out in this tracker only apply in England, Wales and Scotland. They do not apply in Northern Ireland which is planning its own overhaul of employment law rights.

Please click here to view the full article.

Originally published 11 August 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.