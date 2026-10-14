ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding Neurodiversity In The Legal Profession

To mark ADHD Awareness Month this October, trainee solicitor Sarah Forde shares her experience of receiving an adult diagnosis and building her career in law.

Sarah’s Story

My name is Sarah Forde, and I’m a Trainee Solicitor in the Credit Hire Litigation department. In December 2023, I was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

If you’d have told me I’d be diagnosed with ADHD—especially at the age of 28—I wouldn’t have believed you. My understanding (albeit stereotypical and incorrect) was that ADHD affected hyperactive schoolchildren who struggled academically and couldn’t concentrate.

I was the opposite: I sailed through college, earned a 2:1 in Law from the University of Liverpool, and consistently excelled in my work, often going above and beyond expectations.

Yet, as it turns out, I have a textbook case of combined-type ADHD.

Symptoms and Misconceptions

ADHD symptoms are widely misunderstood, particularly in women. The “hyperactivity” isn’t always physical—it’s often internal. My brain feels like an internet browser with 25 tabs open, all competing for attention.

It’s mentally exhausting and can lead to burnout. But while ADHD presents challenges for lawyers, with forward planning, multiple to-do lists, and plenty of reminders, the ADHD brain can be a real asset in the legal profession.

Here are some of the key ADHD traits that impact my day-to-day life—both positively and negatively—as a Trainee Solicitor:

Hyperfocus

One of the strengths often associated with ADHD is hyperfocus. This is the ability to become deeply immersed in a task or area of interest, maintaining a high level of concentration and attention to detail.

In legal practice, this can be particularly valuable when analysing evidence, researching complex issues or preparing cases. When fully engaged in a task, I’ve been known to forget to eat, drink or even use the bathroom because I’m so focused. While this level of concentration can be a real strength, becoming so absorbed that I neglect basic needs or miss breaks can also be difficult to manage.

Curiosity and Problem-Solving

For me, curiosity is one of the strengths that comes through in my work. I’m naturally drawn to exploring ideas, asking questions and investigating issues in depth. This can be an asset in a profession where critical thinking and problem-solving are everyday requirements.

Whether it is identifying a missing piece of information, exploring alternative explanations, or finding creative solutions to a problem, that curiosity can help uncover avenues that might otherwise be overlooked.

Attention in Different Environments

Many people with ADHD process external stimuli differently and may be more aware of their surroundings. In an open-plan office, this can be overwhelming. I can hear the printer buzzing, phones ringing, and conversations around me, which can lead to overstimulation.

While busy environments can sometimes be distracting, understanding personal working preferences and making use of practical adjustments can help create conditions in which people perform at their best.

For me, simple strategies such as using quiet workspaces or reducing background noise can make a significant difference. These adjustments allow me to maintain focus and produce my best work, demonstrating the importance of flexible and inclusive workplaces.

Organisation and Structure

A common misconception is that ADHD is incompatible with organisation. The reality is that people with ADHD can develop highly effective systems to manage their workload and responsibilities.

My reliance on diaries, calendars, reminders, and task management tools has made me exceptionally organised. These systems are not a sign of limitation; they are examples of self-awareness and adaptability. As a result, colleagues frequently describe me as thorough, organised, and well-prepared.

Staying Positive

Receiving an ADHD diagnosis has given me a better understanding of my strengths, my working style, and the environment in which I thrive. It has reinforced something I wish more young people knew: a diagnosis does not define your potential.

I’m grateful to Bond Turner for supporting my legal career and fostering an inclusive, understanding environment—and to my colleagues for their encouragement and understanding (I can be a handful at times!).

I hope awareness of ADHD in adults—especially women—continues to grow, and that we begin to reframe how we think about neurodiversity in the workplace. As ADHD Awareness Month reminds us, neurodiversity should not be viewed as a barrier to achievement.