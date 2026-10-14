Pensions Radar - September 2026

Travers Smith's Pensions Sector Group provides comprehensive legal expertise across all technical specialisms required by pensions clients. Their multi-specialist teams stay at the forefront of pensions developments to help clients predict and plan for the future with confidence.

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Pensions Radar is a quarterly listing of expected future changes in UK law affecting work-based pension schemes.

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