Pensions Radar - September 2026

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Travers Smith's Pensions Sector Group provides comprehensive legal expertise across all technical specialisms required by pensions clients. Their multi-specialist teams stay at the forefront of pensions developments to help clients predict and plan for the future with confidence.