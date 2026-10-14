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14 October 2026

Pensions Radar - September 2026

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Travers Smith LLP

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Travers Smith's Pensions Sector Group provides comprehensive legal expertise across all technical specialisms required by pensions clients. Their multi-specialist teams stay at the forefront of pensions developments to help clients predict and plan for the future with confidence.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
David James,Daniel Gerring,Chris Widdison
+2 Authors
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Pensions Radar is a quarterly listing of expected future changes in UK law affecting work-based pension schemes.

Please speak to your usual Travers Smith contact if you would like to know more about any topic.

To view in full click here

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David James
David James
Photo of Daniel Gerring
Daniel Gerring
Photo of Niamh Hamlyn
Niamh Hamlyn
Photo of Chris Widdison
Chris Widdison
Photo of Catrin Young
Catrin Young
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