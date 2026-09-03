Trade Unions And The New Right Of Access: What Employers Need To Know

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces a significant development in UK industrial relations by creating a statutory right for independent trade unions to access workplaces.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces a significant development in UK industrial relations by creating a statutory right for independent trade unions to access workplaces.

Expected to come into force in October 2026, the new provisions are designed to support trade union engagement with workers by facilitating communication, recruitment, representation and collective bargaining activities. For employers, particularly those with limited experience of union engagement, the changes represent one of the most notable reforms arising from the Act and warrant early consideration and planning.

The new right of access

Currently, trade unions do not have a general freestanding right to access workplaces, and access is usually subject to voluntary agreements with employers or the presence of individual trade union members within a workplace.

Under the new framework, independent trade unions will be able to request access to workplaces for the purpose of meeting workers, recruiting members, providing support and representation, and facilitating collective bargaining. The legislation makes clear, however, that the right of access does not extend to organising industrial action.

Access may take place either physically through attendance at workplace premises or digitally through online communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams or similar systems. The provisions apply to employers with 21 or more workers, with the threshold assessed across the organisation as a whole rather than on a site by site basis.

Trade unions and employers are strongly encouraged to continue using existing voluntary access arrangements. Establishing agreed arrangements in advance may provide greater flexibility and reduce the potential for disputes. ACAS can also assist employers and trade unions in reaching voluntary agreements where appropriate.

Making and responding to access requests

Where no voluntary arrangement exists, a trade union may submit a formal written request for access. The request should be made in the prescribed form and should set out the purpose of the access sought, the workers the union wishes to engage with, whether physical or digital access is requested, and the proposed timing and frequency of access. Details pf the relevant union representative and confirmation of the union’s independent status must also be provided.

Timeframes

The proposed framework also includes the following key deadlines:

At least five working days’ notice must be provided before an initial access visit takes place, with shorter notice periods potentially applying to subsequent visits.

Employers will generally have 15 working days to respond to an access request.

Parties will then have 25 working days to negotiate the terms of an access agreement.

If agreement cannot be reached, either party may refer the matter to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) within the applicable referral period (55 days).

Access agreements may remain in force for up to a maximum of two years.

The employer’s response should indicate whether the request is accepted, partially accepted or rejected. Where objections are raised, employers should clearly explain the reasons for their position. Employers may also be required to disclose whether another trade union is already seeking access or is involved in an ongoing recognition or access process affecting the same workforce.

If access is agreed, employers should provide practical information regarding workplace arrangements, including relevant contacts, site procedures and any operational considerations that may affect access.

The role of the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC)

If agreement cannot be reached, either party may refer the matter to the CAC. The CAC will determine whether access should be granted and, if so, on what terms. In reaching its decision, the CAC will seek to balance the union’s ability to communicate effectively with workers against the employer’s legitimate operational, security and business concerns. It is anticipated that the CAC will look favourably on reasonable and practical arrangements that facilitate communication while minimising disruption to business operations.

Restrictions on access

Although the right of access is intended to be broad, certain limitations apply. Employers with fewer than 21 workers will fall outside the scope of the legislation. Access may also be restricted where there are legitimate national security concerns, where criminal investigations could be prejudiced, or where significant health and safety risks exist.

In addition, the CAC may decline an application where another independent trade union is already recognised in respect of the relevant workers, where an existing statutory access agreement already applies, or where a statutory recognition process is currently underway.

Enforcement and penalties

The ERA includes a formal enforcement framework to support compliance with agreed access arrangements. If either party breaches an agreement, the CAC may investigate and issue enforcement orders. Complaints generally must be brought within three months of the alleged breach.

The proposed penalty regime is substantial and includes:

Up to £75,000 for an initial breach;

Up to £150,000 for a second breach under the same agreement;

Up to £500,000 for repeated non-compliance.

When determining the appropriate penalty, the CAC is expected to consider factors such as the seriousness of the breach, its duration, the number of workers affected, and the size and resources of the organisation involved.

Preparing for change

In practice, access is expected to be exercised in a way that causes minimal disruption to the employer’s activities. Meetings may take place during breaks, before or after shifts, or virtually.

Employers will be entitled to require union representatives to comply with reasonable workplace rules and procedures, including health and safety requirements, security measures, identification protocols and other site-specific operational standards.

Although the new right of access is not expected to take effect until October 2026, employers should begin preparing well in advance.

Review any existing arrangements relating to trade union engagement.

Consider how future access requests will be managed and identify appropriate facilities that could be made available if required.

Establish internal procedures for handling requests and designate responsible individuals to coordinate communications with trade unions.

Review health, safety, security and compliance requirements that may apply to visitors.

The introduction of a statutory trade union right of access represents a significant shift in the employment relations landscape. The reforms are intended to strengthen engagement between trade unions and workers and are likely to result in increased union activity across many sectors. Employers that take proactive steps now to understand the new framework and prepare for its implementation will be better placed to manage access requests, maintain constructive industrial relations and reduce the risk of disputes or enforcement action once the legislation comes into force.

Orignally published 5 August 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.