Managers Stepping Up: Building Skills And Confidence In A Changing Employment Law Landscape

The Employment Rights Bill introduces sweeping reforms that fundamentally reshape the role of managers in workplace compliance. From day one unfair dismissal rights to expanded flexible working obligations, these changes demand greater legal literacy, rigorous documentation, and enhanced interpersonal skills from those on the front line of employment decisions.

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Employment solicitor Joanne Archer explores how the Employment Rights Bill is reshaping management responsibilities and workplace compliance.

The Employment Rights Bill represents one of the most significant reforms to employment rights in a generation. The direction of travel under the new legislation is clear: greater protections for employees, earlier access to rights, and more structured obligations on employers. For managers, this means a more proactive, demanding role in day-to-day compliance.

The changing role of managers

Employers should not underestimate the practical implications of these reforms. Day one unfair dismissal rights will require managers to approach probationary periods and early-stage performance concerns with greater rigour. Proposed changes to Statutory Sick Pay and the move towards flexible working as the default position will place managers at the forefront of assessing requests, balancing employee needs with operational realities, and documenting clear, reasoned decisions. Changes in predictable working patterns and limitations on fire-and-rehire practices further reinforce the need for structured, transparent processes.

Key challenges for managers

These changes present new challenges for managers to overcome:

First, legal literacy is now essential. Managers must interpret and apply increasingly nuanced obligations. Concepts such as “reasonable adjustments,” “fair process,” or “day one rights” require more than surface-level awareness and demand practical understanding applied consistently across diverse situations.

Second, consistency and documentation have become critical. With changes that will reduce qualifying periods for claims and widen eligibility for rights, managers must be vigilant in documenting decisions, particularly in performance management, disciplinary action, and flexible working requests. Informality, once tolerated, now carries risk.

Third, the human dimension has intensified. The reforms reflect a societal shift towards greater employee voice and wellbeing. Managers will now be expected to handle sensitive conversations on health, caring responsibilities, or workplace conduct with empathy, while still ensuring business needs are met. That balance is not easily struck without targeted development.

As legal advisers, our role is to support employers in this transition. We work closely with employers to interpret upcoming changes and, more importantly, translate them into actionable, manager-friendly tools by providing tailored training sessions, template documents, and real-time advice that supports decision-making on the ground.

Our key takeaways for success are:

Invest in training to equip managers with practical knowledge and understanding. This does not mean turning managers into lawyers but rather ensuring they are confident in applying core principles such as what a fair process looks like, how to respond to a flexible working request, and when to seek further guidance. Tailored, scenario-based training is particularly effective in bringing these concepts to life.

Review and update policies and guidance. Clear policies, decision-making frameworks, and ready access to HR or legal support enable managers to act confidently and consistently.

Ensure access to advice lines and real-time support. Managers often need quick, pragmatic guidance in the moment. Providing that immediate support not only mitigates risk but also builds managerial confidence over time.

Above all, adopt a proactive, not reactive, approach: Preparing managers ahead of legislative change reduces disruption and builds organisational resilience.

Ultimately, employment law reform is not simply a compliance challenge. It is an opportunity to develop better managers, strengthen workplace culture and build more resilient organisations. Businesses that invest in managerial capability now will be best placed to navigate the changes ahead with confidence.

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