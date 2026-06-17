The Pay Transparency Directive Is Live: Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know About It (Video)

The EU Pay Transparency Directive (PTD) is arguably one of the most significant changes to employment law, equal pay enforcement, and salary transparency in decades.

In this video, we explain the 10 key things employers need to know about the Pay Transparency Directive, including new employee rights to pay information, mandatory salary transparency in recruitment, gender pay gap reporting, job evaluation and equal value classification, joint pay assessments, and how employers are expected to justify pay gaps using objective criteria and statistical analysis.

We also look at what happens when organisations get it wrong — from equal pay claims and regulatory enforcement to reputational risk — and what employers can do to avoid these pitfalls.