New Presidential Guidance On Remote Hearings In The Employment Tribunals

The President of the Employment Tribunals in England & Wales has issued a raft of new guidance which is available online concerning participation in remote Employment Tribunal hearings across the jurisdiction.

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The President of the Employment Tribunals in England & Wales has issued a raft of new guidance which is available online concerning participation in remote Employment Tribunal hearings across the jurisdiction.

CVP hearings, the tribunal’s online hosting platform, are a relatively new concept. Pre-Covid, hearings were conducted in tribunal hearing centres across England and Wales. Increasingly CVP hearings are the new norm and it is more unusual now to have an in-person hearing.

For those participating in Employment Tribunal litigation, whether with the assistance of lawyers or acting as litigants in person, ensuring that you participate in a manner which meets the approval of the tribunal is vital to ensuring justice is served. Matters such as how to present e-bundle documents and what type of hearings will automatically be listed or telephone or video hearings appear in the documents listed below.

Practitioners in the Employment Tribunals whether professional or lay will need to familiarise themselves with this new guidance. Some default modes “to ensure the efficient despatch of business” will now apply with certain types of hearing defaulting to video (for example preliminary hearings to determine a preliminary issue, applications for interim relief and judicial mediation).

Parties to the litigation will be able to express their views as to the suitability of the hearing mode noting that the Equal Treatment Bench Book calls for adjustments to be made to accommodate disabled claimants in proceedings.

You can find the new online materials across the web at the following pages.

A news article dated 4 June 2026 concerning remote participation in hearings across various jurisdictions can be found here.

New Overarching Guidance on Remote Participation is here.

The Judicial Principes on Remote Participation are online here.

Specific guidance on jurisdiction is here for Employment Tribunals.

Specific guidance on jurisdiction is here for the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

Presidential Guidance on matters relating to the mode and listing of hearings; remote participation in hearings; and electronic documents can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.