Employment Solicitors Give Advice On Bullying In The Workplace (Video)

Workplace bullying and harassment affects countless employees, but knowing the right steps to take can be challenging. Employment law solicitors Lauren Kilbride and Will Trotter discuss practical guidance...

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This video covers one of the most common questions that our Employment Law solicitors are asked by employees.

Bullying and harassment in the workplace is a sensitive issue that’s unfortunately all too common. Associate Solicitor, Lauren Kilbride and Solicitor Will Trotter have an informal chat about what you should do if you’re experiencing it. You can find out more on our dedicated Bullying and Harassment at Work page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.