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28 July 2026

UK Pensions: What’s New This Week? July 27, 2026

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The UK pensions minister has outlined the government's reform agenda, emphasizing enhanced trusteeship and governance while balancing ambitious timelines with practical implementation capacity. Key developments include the Pensions Commission's expected 2027 final report on retirement adequacy and the state pension age review scheduled for completion by March 2029.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Neil Bowden,Andy Cork,Jessica Kerslake
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Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary

  • UK pensions reform: the minister has signposted further focus on trusteeship and governance, with roadmap timings designed to balance reform ambition and implementation capacity.
  • UK retirement policy: the Pensions Commission’s final report is expected in early 2027; state pension age review by the end of March 2029.

Pensions minister’s speech on the pensions agenda

The pensions minister, Torsten Bell, has given a speech discussing the “huge amount of change in our pension landscape”. The speech referred to the recently updated pensions roadmap, stating that the timelines are intended to “balance the need for change with the reality that all institutions face capacity constraints in implementing change”.

The speech gives some hints on further areas of focus, noting that the changing landscape “requires us to strengthen trusteeship and governance” and promises that once the Pensions Commission’s final report on pensions adequacy and retirement outcomes is published, the government will “swiftly turn their recommendations into action”.

Read the speech.

House of Lords update on Pensions Commission and SPA review

In response to oral questions in the House of Lords, the minister for work and pensions (Baroness Sherlock) has confirmed that the final report and recommendations of the Pensions Commission are expected in early 2027. The Pensions Commission’s recent interim report identified inadequate retirement saving as a key challenge.

The minister was also asked about the ongoing government review of the state pension age, which is to be completed by the end of March 2029. The minister did not rule out future increases in the state pension age but said that a wide range of evidence, including from the Pensions Commission, would have to be considered.

Read the minister’s response.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Neil Bowden
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Andy Cork
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Jane Higgins
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Jessica Kerslake
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Helen Powell
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Angela Stafford
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