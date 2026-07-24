Employment Rights Act Timeline

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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces one of the most significant packages of employment law reform in decades, with measures taking effect at different points over the coming years. Employers therefore need to keep a close eye on the implementation timetable.
In July 2025 the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. There have been some changes since then but recent updates indicate that the plan has largely remained intact, with a small number of measures taking effect immediately and others following in April and October 2026 and into 2027.
Alongside this, the government continues to publish consultations and responses, providing some clarity on how the reforms will operate in practice and what the supporting regulations are likely to contain.
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