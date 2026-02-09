The Cost Of School Uniforms: Key Changes Schools Must Prepare For

Schools should act now to ensure compliance with the updated statutory guidance from September 2026.

Schools and academy trusts are required to have regard to the statutory guidance on the cost of school uniforms. The aim of this guidance is that the cost of school uniforms should be reasonable and provide the best value for money.

Provisions of the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill ("the Bill"), which are expected to come into force in September 2026, give some additional clarity on this requirement and in this article, we consider the key changes to the guidance expected to apply for the next academic year.

Limiting compulsory branded items of school uniform

The updated guidance will require schools and academy trusts to limit the number of compulsory branded items of school uniform (including PE kit) to:

3 or fewer items for primary schools; and

items for primary schools; and 4 or fewer items for secondary and middle schools.

What constitutes school uniform?

The Bill clarifies the definition of school uniform. Under the new provisions, school uniform includes branded bags, book bags, rucksacks and "any clothing required for school or for any lesson, club, activity or event facilitated by the school". Clothing worn by pupils when travelling to and from school falls within this definition and is therefore subject to the branded item limit, as are items only worn at certain times of the year, such as summer dresses.

Clothing for extra-curricular activities, such as a PE kit, is also treated as part of school uniform under the new guidance. Given the new limits on branded items, primary schools are advised to avoid having any branded PE kit items, while secondary schools should avoid having overly specific requirements for different sports. The message of the Bill is clear: schools should keep costs low for parents by allowing generic alternatives wherever possible.

Uniform supply arrangements

The current statutory guidance sets out considerations for schools and academy trusts when entering into uniform supply arrangements. While these are not changing in the updated guidance, it will be important to ensure in good time that any changes to supply arrangements because of the new guidance remain in line with expectations.

Briefly put, the current guidance states that the cost and value for money for parents should be the top priority for schools when considering how uniform should be sourced. Schools and academy trusts should therefore consider taking the following actions and seeking legal advice in relation to their uniform supply arrangements:

avoid single-supplier contracts unless competitive tendering is in place;

review existing supply arrangements to allow time for changes before suppliers plan production;

ensure any savings negotiated with suppliers are passed on to parents;

engage with suppliers on how to get the best value for money on proposed uniform e.g., by requesting that suppliers produce standard-style, generic items rather than unique designs; and

consider sustainability, durability and affordability.

While September may seem a long way off, suppliers typically start manufacturing school uniforms 9 to 12 months in advance, with branded stock being ordered by December for the following summer. Early review of contracts and engagement with suppliers is therefore essential to avoid later contractual issues and to ensure the best value for money.

What schools and academy trusts should do now

Schools and academy trusts should consider the following steps:

review uniform policies and confirm which branded items will remain compulsory;

take legal advice on existing contracts and engage with suppliers early to renegotiate contract terms where needed;

publish clear, easy to understand guidance for all parents on the school's website, including where second-hand uniform can be obtained; and

plan ahead to minimise financial impact on families and schools.

Please do not hesitate to contact Wrigleys' education team if you are looking for legal advice on updating school and trust contracts, policies and practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.