S5:E12 – How Catrina McHugh MBE Is Changing Lives With Theatre (Video)

In Season 5's final episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter has an uplifting and inspiring conversation with Catrina McHugh MBE, Co-Founder of Open Clasp Theatre Company, a feminist theatre company based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Catrina shares her story from activism to theatre, and highlights the transformative power of art for social change. She also emphasises the importance of collaboration, storytelling and empathy in creating change, while also reflecting on the challenges and hopes for the future of social justice and prison reform.

