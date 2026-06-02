Are Penalty Clauses In Commercial Contracts Enforceable?

Most business owners will have come across contracts that include a financial consequence if something goes wrong.

Buckles Law is a full-service law firm providing expert legal advice to both individual and commercial clients. With offices across the UK and international reach, we support clients with a broad range of services. Our teams offer a practical approach, keeping focused on protecting our clients’ interests and delivering the best service.

Article Insights

Victoria Robinson’s articles from Buckles Law are most popular: with readers working within the Media & Information and Retail & Leisure industries Buckles Law are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Immigration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in United Kingdom

Most business owners will have come across contracts that include a financial consequence if something goes wrong. This might be a fixed payment for delay, a reduction in the agreed price, or a requirement to compensate the other party if certain obligations are not met.

These provisions may be described as “penalty clauses”. At first glance, they seem like a sensible way of encouraging performance and protecting your position if the other party fails to deliver.

However, the legal position is not as straightforward as it might appear. Just because a contract includes a payment for breach, it does not mean that it will be enforced if a dispute arises.

Why some clauses are enforceable and others are not

At its core, the law in this area is concerned with whether a clause makes sense in the context of the deal.

The courts are not there to rewrite a contract simply because one party later regrets what was agreed. Instead, they look at what the clause is trying to achieve and whether it goes further than it reasonably needs to.

A clause that reflects the likely impact of a problem is usually on safe ground. For example, if a delay to a project is likely to result in lost income, a pre-agreed payment for that delay can provide certainty for both sides and avoid the need for arguments later.

The difficulty arises where the amount payable does not seem to match the situation. If the financial consequence looks excessive when compared to what has actually happened, the court may question whether the clause is there to deal with the consequences of the breach or simply to put pressure on the other party.

This is where businesses can run into difficulty. A figure that felt commercially acceptable during negotiations can later be challenged if it appears out of proportion when the contract is tested in practice.

The approach taken by the courts today

The way the courts look at these clauses has developed over time. The current approach comes from decisions of the Supreme Court, particularly Cavendish Square Holding BV v Makdessi and ParkingEye Ltd v Beavis.

Although these cases involved very different situations, they were considered together by the Supreme Court and now form the foundation of how the law is applied in this area.

Rather than asking whether a clause is a genuine pre-estimate of financial loss, the court takes a broader view. It considers whether the clause protects a genuine business interest and whether the financial consequence is reasonable when viewed in that context.

This reflects how commercial agreements work in practice. Businesses are not always trying to recover a simple financial loss. They may be trying to protect the value of a business they have acquired, preserve customer relationships or ensure that key obligations are taken seriously.

In Cavendish Square Holding BV v Makdessi, the buyer of a business imposed significant financial consequences if the seller breached certain restrictions after the sale. Although the sums involved were substantial, the Supreme Court accepted that they were justified because they protected the goodwill of the business, which was central to its value.

The ParkingEye Ltd v Beavis case is more familiar in everyday terms; involving a charge for overstaying in a car park. Although the amount charged was higher than any obvious financial loss, the court still upheld it. The operator was held to have a legitimate interest in making sure spaces remained available for other users and the charge was considered reasonable in that context.

Taken together, these decisions show that a clause will not be problematic simply because it is financially significant or encourages compliance. What matters is whether it can be explained and justified as part of the deal.

Looking at the commercial purpose

When a clause is challenged, the court will look closely at how and why it was included in the contract.

If there is a clear and sensible commercial reason for it, the clause is more likely to be upheld. This might include ensuring that a project is completed on time, protecting confidential information or safeguarding the value of a transaction.

On the other hand, if the clause appears to go further than necessary, it becomes harder to defend. The court will consider whether the financial consequence is proportionate to what the clause is trying to achieve.

This is not an exact calculation as the courts recognise that commercial parties need flexibility. However, there still needs to be a clear link between the clause and the purpose it is intended to serve.

It is not just about the wording, but how the deal is set up

It is also worth remembering that not every clause that involves a payment will be treated in the same way.

Sometimes, what looks like a financial consequence for something going wrong is actually part of the overall deal that the parties agreed from the outset. For example, a contract might include a mechanism that adjusts the price depending on how the business performs or makes part of a payment conditional on certain things happening.

In those situations, the clause is less about responding to a problem and more about how the transaction itself is structured, which can make a difference if the clause is later challenged.

For business owners, the practical point is that the courts will not look at a clause in isolation. They look at how it fits within the wider agreement and what the parties were trying to achieve overall. A clause that makes sense as part of the commercial structure of the deal is far more likely to be upheld than one that appears to sit outside it as an added pressure point.

What this means in practice

For business owners, these clauses can be a useful way of managing risk, but they need to be approached carefully.

The courts are generally willing to respect what commercial parties have agreed, particularly if both sides had the opportunity to take advice and freely negotiated the clause. At the same time, they will step in if a clause appears to go further than is commercially justified.

When drafting or reviewing a contract, it is worth asking the simple question; if this clause were challenged, could we clearly explain why it is there and why the financial consequence makes sense in the context of the deal?

If the answer is yes, the clause is far more likely to stand. If the answer is less clear, it may be worth revisiting the wording before the contract is signed.

A final thought

These clauses are often discussed in legal terms, but at their core they are about commercial judgment. They sit at the intersection of risk, negotiation and practical business reality.

Getting them right can provide clarity and protection when things go wrong. Getting them wrong can leave a business exposed at the very moment it expects the contract to provide support.

Taking the time to ensure that these provisions are carefully considered and properly aligned with the underlying deal, can make a significant difference if the contract is ever put to the test.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.