Navigating Approvals: Keeping M&A Deals On Track

Regulatory approvals and third‑party consents have become some of the most influential determinants of timing and deliverability in today’s M&A landscape. Identifying the requirements at the outset is now essential for managing expectations, maintaining momentum and safeguarding value as the transaction progresses.

Competition filings and their impact on deal timelines

As one of the most visible regulatory elements, competition filings often dictate the earliest stages of a deal timetable. Where statutory thresholds are met, completion is typically prohibited until clearance is obtained. This process often begins with informal engagement or pre‑notification discussions that can add several weeks before the formal review actually starts.

In more involved transactions, authorities may open a second‑phase review, extending timelines significantly and potentially requiring structural or behavioural commitments. Such outcomes can affect not only timing but also the commercial rationale of the transaction and long‑term integration planning.

Foreign direct investment screening in M&A transactions

Foreign direct investment screening has expanded at a considerable pace in recent times, driven primarily by national security considerations. These regimes often require detailed ownership information, extensive disclosures and, in some cases, direct interaction with government agencies.

Their processes run independently from competition reviews and can either compress or extend the overall timetable depending on the jurisdiction, the nature of the acquirer and the sensitivity of the target’s activities.

Sector-specific regulatory approvals and change of control

In heavily regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and pharmaceuticals, change of control approvals from specialist regulators can introduce an additional layer of complexity. These reviews tend to be document heavy and structured around an assessment of ownership, governance and long-term suitability.

Unlike competition filings, which generally follow predictable steps, sector specific approvals can vary considerably depending on the regulator’s familiarity with the acquirer and its strategy for the business post completion.

Third-party consents in M&A deals

Contractual third-party consents also continue to add a practical aspect to deal timing. Key commercial contracts, supply arrangements, financing agreements and property leases may contain change of control provisions that require counterparties’ approval before completion.

While often seen as a routine condition, these consents can involve negotiation, commercial sensitivities and, at times, strategic leverage. In transactions where a small number of customer or supplier relationships are business critical, obtaining these consents can become central to the overall timetable.

Managing deal timelines and execution risk

Because these regulatory and contractual processes commonly run in parallel, and in some cases depend on each other, they frequently determine both the timing between signing and completion, and the level of execution risk the parties must manage. Even deals with straightforward commercial terms can require lengthy periods between signing and closing purely to accommodate mandatory reviews or approvals.

Early planning for regulatory approvals and consents

Early planning is therefore critical. By identifying all relevant approvals and consents at the outset, parties can develop a realistic timetable, allocate risk appropriately in the transaction documents and take steps to minimise the likelihood of delay. In practice, those who engage early, plan carefully and address potential bottlenecks upfront are better positioned to maintain control of the process and achieve completion on a predictable and commercially acceptable schedule.