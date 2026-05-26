Voices For Change: Leading In Transformational Times With Alexandre Menais (Podcast)

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What does it mean to turn values into actions? How can we guide colleagues through change?
In this latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance is joined by Alexandre Menais, general counsel at L’Oréal to explore which values to prioritize in times of change, and how communication is key to understanding both colleagues and customers.
Special guest Alexandre Menais
Alexandre’s background in the tech industry prepared him for L’Oréal’s culture of science and innovation and helped him rise to the leadership position he now holds.
Justin and Alexandre discuss the challenges and opportunities of guiding a global organization during a period of technological transition. They also highlight the importance of consistency when providing legal guidance across regions and markets, and when applying company values.
L’Oréal’s commitment to inclusion influenced Alexandre’s decision to join the business, and the conversation delves into how, when the workforce now features an increasingly diverse range of ages, organizations can effectively lead technology transformation—including AI adoption—in multi-generational teams.
The episode concludes with an insight into how L’Oréal is connecting with customers through digital channels and live events, such as the recent Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris runway show at Paris Fashion Week.
Amid rapid digitization and transformational change, this episode will feel relevant for everyone, particularly leaders responsible for nurturing the values of a responsible business and translating them into meaningful action.
Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for people committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.
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