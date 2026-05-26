Voices For Change: Leading In Transformational Times With Alexandre Menais (Podcast)

Justin Farrance speaks with Alexandre Menais, general counsel at L'Oréal, about navigating organizational change through consistent values and effective communication. The conversation explores how a global beauty leader manages technological transformation, including AI adoption, across multi-generational teams while maintaining its commitment to inclusion and innovation.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

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What does it mean to turn values into actions? How can we guide colleagues through change?

In this latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance is joined by Alexandre Menais, general counsel at L’Oréal to explore which values to prioritize in times of change, and how communication is key to understanding both colleagues and customers.

self Special guest Alexandre Menais

Alexandre’s background in the tech industry prepared him for L’Oréal’s culture of science and innovation and helped him rise to the leadership position he now holds.

Justin and Alexandre discuss the challenges and opportunities of guiding a global organization during a period of technological transition. They also highlight the importance of consistency when providing legal guidance across regions and markets, and when applying company values.

L’Oréal’s commitment to inclusion influenced Alexandre’s decision to join the business, and the conversation delves into how, when the workforce now features an increasingly diverse range of ages, organizations can effectively lead technology transformation—including AI adoption—in multi-generational teams.

The episode concludes with an insight into how L’Oréal is connecting with customers through digital channels and live events, such as the recent Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Amid rapid digitization and transformational change, this episode will feel relevant for everyone, particularly leaders responsible for nurturing the values of a responsible business and translating them into meaningful action.

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Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for people committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.

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