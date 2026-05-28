Hunters Hosts Private Client Reception At The Courtauld Gallery

Last week, we had the pleasure of hosting our Private Client Reception inside the LVMH Great Room at the Courtauld Gallery.

It was a highly enjoyable evening, welcoming many of our referrers and contacts to a private viewing of The Griffin Catalyst Exhibition: Seurat and the Sea.

The spectacular exhibition brought together 26 paintings, oil sketches and drawings made by Seurat during the five summers he spent on the northern coast of France, between 1885 and 1890. Working in port towns along the English Channel, such as Honfleur, Port-en-Bessin and Gravelines, Seurat captured their seascapes, regattas and port activity in his distinctive Neo-Impressionist technique. He sought, in his words, ‘to wash his eyes of the days spent in the studio [in Paris] and to translate in the most faithful manner the bright clarity, in all its nuances’.

Matthew Yates, Head of Private Client at Hunters, highlighted the challenges faced by clients since Labour had come to power, but such challenges could only be properly met by the close collaboration between clients’ lawyers and their other trusted advisors.

We were delighted that so many of our contacts were able to join us for a truly memorable evening of art and conversation.