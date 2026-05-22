Reasonable Notice And Termination Of Informal Commercial Arrangements: Lessons From Anheuser-Busch

The Privy Council's decision in Anheuser-Busch International Ltd v Commonwealth Brewery Ltd clarifies that reasonable notice is not designed to compensate a party for lost profits or neutralise the commercial...

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Key takeaway

The Privy Council's decision in Anheuser-Busch International Ltd v Commonwealth Brewery Ltd clarifies that reasonable notice is not designed to compensate a party for lost profits or neutralise the commercial impact of termination. Its purpose is narrower: to allow an orderly winding down of the relationship and give the receiving party a realistic opportunity to begin making alternative arrangements.

Why does reasonable notice matter in informal commercial arrangements?

The Privy Council has revisited the principles governing reasonable notice in the termination of informal commercial arrangements v. In Anheuser-Busch International Ltd v Commonwealth Brewery Ltd, the Board stripped the concept of “reasonable notice” back to its commercial core and, in doing so, might have closed the door on a line of reasoning that has sometimes crept into first instance decisions.

At its heart, the case is about a familiar situation. A relationship that worked well for decades. No written contract. No agreed notice period. Just an assumption, often unspoken, that longevity brings a degree of security. When termination comes, that assumption is tested. This is a useful reminder of the importance of a well drafted contract when commercial relationships are intended to operate over the long term.

What happened in Anheuser-Busch International Ltd v Commonwealth Brewery Ltd?

Here, the arrangement had endured since the mid-1970s. Anheuser-Busch International Inc had granted exclusive distribution rights in the Bahamas to a local distributor later acquired within the Heineken Group. It was a substantial, functioning commercial relationship but never reduced to writing. When termination was eventually triggered in 2015, the distributor was given just over three months' notice. Unsurprisingly, it said that was nowhere near enough.

The first instance court was sympathetic. A 40-year relationship, it reasoned, could not sensibly be unwound in a matter of months. Fifteen months was deemed reasonable, with damages assessed accordingly.

On appeal, that approach did not survive. The Court of Appeal reduced the reasonable range dramatically, and the Privy Council has now endorsed that position.

What is the purpose of a reasonable notice period?

The starting point is simple: what is a notice period actually for? The Privy Council's answer is direct. Its function is to allow an orderly winding down of the relationship and to give the receiving party a realistic opportunity to begin putting alternative arrangements in place. That is all. It is not a mechanism for ensuring that the commercial impact of termination is neutralised. It does not exist to replicate, over time, the profits that would have been earned had the relationship continued.

It makes clear that reasonable notice is not a mechanism for softening the financial impact of terminating a contract. Where parties have chosen not to agree termination terms, they accept the commercial risk that there may be a gap before replacement business is secured.

What factors determine reasonable notice in commercial contracts?

Against that backdrop, the Privy Council revisited the factors that genuinely bear on what is “reasonable”. The length of the relationship, while not irrelevant, is not the headline act. It matters only to the extent that it sheds light on something more important: how embedded the arrangement is within the recipient's business, and how difficult it will be to adjust to its loss.

For example, a distributor whose turnover is heavily dependent on a single supplier will plainly require more time to reconfigure than one for whom the relationship represents a modest slice of revenue. In this case, the terminated business accounted for around 10% of turnover. Material, certainly but not transformative. That reality informed the court's view that a relatively short notice period was commercially workable.

When can relationship-specific investment justify a longer notice period?

The Board also focused on the practicalities oftransition:

· How far has the business structured itself around the relationship?

· Are staff and management resources tied up in a way that makes redeployment difficult?

· Has there been recent, relationship-specific capital investment that has yet to yield a return?

These are the kinds of considerations that can justify a longer runway.

Equally important is what will not carry much weight. Ordinary operating costs are unlikely to justify a longer notice period. Nor is the fact that replacing lost revenue takes time. Those are ordinary incidents of commercial activity, not factors that warrant extended protection.

Why is reasonable notice not a remedy for lost profits?

One of the more pragmatic aspects of the judgment is its recognition that both parties remain bound to perform their obligations during the notice period. The longer the notice, the more strained that performance can become, particularly where the relationship is already in its final phase. That commercial tension is a factor pointing away from extended notice periods, not towards them.

The Privy Council agreed that a reasonable range in this case was three to six months, and that the notice actually given, three and a half months, fell comfortably within it. The first instance judge's focus on the duration of profit reduction was, in the Board's view, a misstep that distorted the analysis.

What does the decision mean for long-standing commercial relationships?

For businesses, the message is both clear and slightly uncomfortable. Longevity does not, of itself, buy protection. Informality does not invite the court to reconstruct a more generous bargain after the event. And reasonable notice is not a safety net designed to absorb commercial shock.

There is a broader point here about risk allocation. In the absence of express terms, the law will supply a framework, but it will do so by reference to objective commercial principles, not the parties' subjective expectations or the history of their relationship.

How should businesses draft termination and notice provisions?

If certainty around termination matters, it needs to be written into the contract. If a business is making significant, relationship-specific investments, it should ensure that those investments are visible and, ideally, contractually recognised. Without that, the scope for arguing for extended notice is limited. This is also why parties should treat termination and notice provisions as more than standard boilerplate clauses, particularly in long-term commercial relationships. More broadly, businesses should also have a suitable business exit strategy at the outset of a commercial relationship, rather than waiting until termination becomes contentious.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.